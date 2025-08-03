Kevin Holland’s Historic 5-Fight UFC Run in 2025 Derailed by Fans’ BJ Penn Warning

After fighting four times since January 18, Kevin Holland should know when to hit the pause button. Fans likely anticipated that his July 19 defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318 would lead to some serious introspection and a well-deserved break. Instead, Holland is back at it, teasing fans once more. Just weeks after that defeat, he’s already in discussions for another comeback. The events at UFC 318 were absolutely jaw-dropping.

Kevin Holland, the fan favorite, was primed to deliver yet another standout performance, just as he always does. But Daniel Rodriguez had different intentions. ‘D‑Rod’ turned the tables with unyielding pressure and precise striking that stunned Holland and seized the spotlight.

As one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster, Kevin Holland once again made headlines just hours ago by posting on X: “Oct 4th viva Las Vegas…. 👀.” He aims to tie the UFC record for most appearances in a calendar year; seven—within two months, and still chase bonus accolades. Had he defeated Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318, it would have marked his third victory of 2025 and kept his ambition for six wins alive. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and now his record-breaking hopes have narrowed to just the number of appearances.

If his UFC 320 tease is followed by an official fight announcement, the 32-year-old will tie the record for most UFC fights in a single year, leaving him just over two months to squeeze in a sixth bout before the calendar flips. However, for the first time in his UFC career, fans saw Holland visibly rocked during his most recent outing. In round two, Rodriguez intensified the pace, landing heavy shots that left Holland stumbling and on the defensive. Despite absorbing serious damage, Holland showed grit in the third round, launching a spirited comeback that nearly shifted the momentum. Still, his final push wasn’t enough, and the judges unanimously awarded the hard-fought victory to Daniel Rodriguez.

In the aftermath, Kevin Holland was taken for a precautionary CT scan to check for possible injuries. As of now, the results of those tests have not been made public. So with lingering uncertainty, fans are beginning to wonder: will Kevin Holland take a step back before it’s too late? Some fear he could be headed down the same path BJ Penn once walked, and are already urging him to hit pause.

Kevin Holland’s unmatched pace raises eyebrows in the UFC

Though Kevin Holland seems confident about making a comeback in just two months, some fans appear indifferent to his health concerns and have already begun making demands. “Win please man, I can’t take another loss,” one user pleaded. Meanwhile, others were far more critical, with comments like, “Bro you’re washed after that last loss, sorry to say.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Hernandez vs Holland, May 16, 2020 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Kevin Holland blue gloves defeats Anthony Hernandez red gloves during UFC on ESPN at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 16.05.2020 20:16:29, 14313205, NPStrans, Kevin Holland, Holland, ESPN, Anthony Hernandez, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 14313205

But beyond the criticism, some fans took a more practical view. Considering that ‘Big Mouth’ is now among 11 fighters who have competed five times in a single calendar year, joining names like Thiago Santos, Jessica Andrade, Uriah Hall, and Donald Cerrone, many praised his work ethic. “That boy a fighting machine,” one fan commented. While “The Machine” is usually reserved for Merab Dvalishvili, it seems, it wouldn’t be out of place to use it for Holland too.

Others, however, leaned into the humor, with one saying, “Man, take a year off 😂,” and another joking, “Ffs dude. Your fights nowadays are like bathroom breaks.” Still, beyond the jokes and mockery, some fans recognized the risks that come with such a relentless schedule. Right now, Holland’s fitness and health are paramount. Concerned fans hope he’s not suffering from anything serious that could take him out for the remainder of the year. “Brother, you need to take a break. CTE is real. BJ Penn a prime example of that,” one user warned.

Anyway, Kevin Holland seems to have already set an ambitious goal of stepping into the Octagon seven times this year, chasing a pace few have ever matched. But after the recent loss to Daniel Rodriguez, that goal now looks significantly tougher to achieve. In case you don’t remember, Holland had previously expressed interest in a future clash with Colby Covington. However, at this point, the question is, who will Kevin Holland fight next?