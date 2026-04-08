Kevin Holland Turns Commentator as Street Fight Breaks Out in Miami Park

Several fighters have shifted their career to the commentary desk. Take Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, for example. But Kevin Holland didn’t have to wait till retirement to make the move. Unlike Cormier and Bisping, however, Holland’s commentary wasn’t for an officially sanctioned fight. Rather, he recently turned commentator for a fight in Miami Park.

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The former Xtreme Knockout middleweight champion appeared to be out for a casual stroll when he suddenly witnessed a fight break out between two intoxicated individuals. What started as a heated exchange quickly escalated after one of the men smacked the other on the back of the head, triggering a full-blown tussle—and prompting live commentary from Holland.

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“Ohh, s**t champ,” Holland said as he watched the altercation unfold.

Moments later, the second man smashed a glass bottle across the first man’s face.

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“OOOweee,” Holland added in joy.

The attacker then forced his opponent to the ground, while the injured man tried desperately to shield himself.

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“He tried to tell you. He tried to let him make it,” Holland said.

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In the end, the fight concluded with the first man sprawled on the ground, bleeding, while the second walked away as if victorious. As he left the scene, Holland had one final message for him.

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“Good job, champ.”

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“What big bro Lewis say ……. He’s ok,” Holland wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Holland is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Mike Malott in October last year, where he suffered two brutal low blows but recovered to continue fighting. He is now scheduled to face Randy Brown at UFC 327 on 11 April at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Interestingly, though, Holland had found himself in a little bit of confrontation after his last fight.

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Mike Malott details post-fight confrontation with Kevin Holland

Mike Malott has shed light on a tense post-fight confrontation with Kevin Holland after their co-main event clash at UFC Vancouver. The bout, which failed to live up to expectations, was overshadowed by two accidental groin strikes that clearly affected Holland for the remainder of the fight.

While Holland and Malott didn’t get into a fight like the one Holland captured, Malott told Ariel Helwani that things remained frosty backstage despite his attempts to make amends.

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“Backstage we communicated,” Malott said. “I was like, ‘Hey man, sorry for the groin shots, hope you’re alright’. He was like, ‘That was cheap, man, that was cheap’.

The Canadian insisted there was no ill intent behind the strikes.

“Do you think I’m trying to kick you in the groin? That’s not what I came here to do.”

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Malott emphasized that he apologized multiple times, but acknowledged that emotions were still running high after the fight.

Kevin Holland appears to have captured a unique moment on the streets of Miami while he is there for his next fight. But he has had his own tussle outside the cage as well.