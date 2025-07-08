Kevin Lee Drops ‘Career Ending’ Injury Update Ahead of Crucial Team Khabib Clash in PFL

Former UFC star Kevin Lee has become known not for his recent performances inside the cage—but for the string of injuries that have plagued his career. Years after parting ways with Dana White & Co., Lee is now trying to revive his fighting journey in the PFL. Unfortunately, the transition hasn’t brought much change in fortune. Last month, in his PFL debut at PFL 6, the 32-year-old suffered a crushing first-round knockout during a Friday night showdown.

He faced off against Dagestani’s talent, Gadzhi Rabadanov, who ended the bout in just 157 seconds. ‘Team Khabib member knocked out the once-promising lightweight—who’s shared the Octagon with elite, leaving him unconscious and prompting many fans to call for his retirement. Over the years, Kevin Lee’s body has absorbed more than a decade’s worth of wear and tear, including multiple ACL injuries.

But Rabadanov may have inflicted one of the most harrowing injuries of his career—a fractured jaw. Doctors wired Kevin Lee’s jaw shut, a painful but necessary procedure to stabilize the bones and allow proper healing. Speaking to MMA Fighting about the ordeal, ‘The Motown Phenom’ didn’t hold back, offering a brutally honest warning,

“This kind of goes without saying, but do not break your jaw. Do not get your jaw wired. This is the worst of the worst. There’s not even a close second.”

That injury kept him out for six months and led to three knee surgeries. “I’m still recovering 4 years later,” Kevin Lee confirmed last year—an admission that reflects not only the physical toll but also a hard truth: ‘The Motown Phenom’ is no longer in his prime, and he knows it.

Kevin Lee hints at retirement following brutal PFL debut loss to Gadzhi Rabadanov

Kevin Lee launched his professional MMA career with the Canada-based promotion Instinct MMA, founded by Stephane Patry. He made his debut with a victory, kicking off a promising win streak that would eventually earn him a shot in the UFC. But his Octagon debut in 2014 didn’t go as planned. Facing Al Iaquinta, ‘The Motown Phenom’ suffered a tough loss in his very first UFC outing. Undeterred, he rebounded with an impressive four-fight win streak, showcasing his potential.

Still, Kevin Lee’s UFC journey became marked by inconsistency—brief surges of momentum followed by setbacks. His run in the promotion became a pattern of highs and lows. The real turning point came during the pandemic, in a bout against Charles Oliveira. What fans now recall as one of the Brazilian’s most punishing performances left Lee with torn ACLs in both knees—an injury that derailed his career and from which he never fully recovered.

Today, Kevin Lee faces a different kind of opponent: the aftermath. Plagued by injuries, he now battles the toll of a long and unforgiving fight career. After suffering a brutal jaw injury, ‘The Motown Phenom’ took to social media to share where he’s at mentally and physically. On X, he posted, “I’m not a coward, I can’t absorb shots anymore and honestly I don’t know if it will come back.”

Now, standing at a pivotal crossroads in his career, the 33-year-old Nevada native faces tough decisions about what comes next.