Key Person Behind Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 Victory Sends Heartfelt Response That Melts 185lbs Champ

Khamzat Chimaev seized UFC 319 by storm, steamrolling Dricus du Plessis with suffocating wrestling and ruthless dominance to claim middleweight gold. Inside a sold-out United Center at UFC 319, ‘Borz’ ripped the middleweight crown from ‘Stillknocks’ in the most emphatic display of his career. It wasn’t simply a win — it was domination. Across five rounds, Chimaev controlled 21 minutes and 40 seconds of action, earning a unanimous 50-44 scorecard from all three judges.

The stats painted the picture: over 500 strikes landed, non-stop wrestling pressure, and a South African champion left with no room to breathe. To call it just a decision would undersell what was, in truth, a one-sided affair. A powerhouse team backed Khamzat Chimaev’s rise.

Abdulrashid Sadulaev congratulates Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 319 title triumph

After severing ties with his Sweden-based gym, Khamzat Chimaev reinvented both his life and career — trading citizenship and revamping his entire coaching setup. He returned to longtime mentor Salim Nutsalkhanov for wrestling fundamentals, refined his jiu-jitsu under Alan Nascimento, and built his engine with strength coach Sam Calavitta. Yet the most defining influence came from Russian wrestling great Abdulrashid Sadulaev, the two-time Olympic gold medalist whose presence elevated ‘Borz’s game to another level.

The two were spotted training together earlier this year, with clips sparking buzz that Du Plessis might be in for trouble. On fight night, that prophecy materialized. Afterward, Sadulaev himself saluted the new champion on Instagram, writing: “Absolute domination, shot record and the title in the pocket. Congratulations, Borz! A well-deserved champion!” Khamzat Chimaev, respectful as ever, replied: “Barakallah brother.”

Still, for all the brilliance, Chechen Wolf confessed to one frustration — his failure to secure a submission. Dricus Du Plessis, despite being rag-dolled and outgunned, showed grit, attempting the bout’s lone submission and refusing to break. In the end, it hardly mattered. When the final horn sounded, it was Chimaev’s hand raised, the belt strapped to his waist, and his legacy rewritten. The middleweight throne has a new king, and his name is Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev earns respect from vanquished Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis has left a trail of broken minds and bodies in the UFC, from Sean Strickland to Israel Adesanya. Inside the Octagon, he’s a master manipulator—shattering opponents mentally before finishing them physically. Strickland and Adesanya felt the full force of his psychological warfare, but Khamzat Chimaev proved a challenge even DDP couldn’t control. But ‘Borz’ upended ‘Stillknocks’ usual game plan.

At the United Arena, his focus was disrupted during the pre-fight conference with chants and boos that rattled him. Inside the Octagon, the Chicago crowd cheered for Khamzat Chimaev, shaking Dricus Du Plessis’ confidence even further. ‘Borz’ dominated the South African during UFC 319’s main event with surgical precision and relentless pressure.

Still, Dricus Du Plessis’ professionalism shone through. After the fight, he openly praised Khamzat Chimaev: “The man has incredible control on top,” he said. “He’s just like a blanket. It wasn’t about strength—he wasn’t that physical. It’s almost as if he knew what your next move was going to be.” The respect was mutual. ‘Borz’ hailed Du Plessis as one of his toughest opponents, admitting he regretted not being able to submit him.

