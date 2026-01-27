Khabib Lays Down Rough Path For Umar Nurmagomedov After Lackluster UFC 324 Performance

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently gave his thoughts on his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov’s path to a bantamweight title shot after his victory at UFC 324. Even though ‘Young Eagle’ won the match, he might not be next for a title shot as multiple challengers await to challenge Petr Yan. With the unanimous decision win, Umar remained relevant for the bantamweight title, but it did little to guarantee him an immediate title shot.

Umar’s performance drew mixed reactions as he failed to secure a dominant win over Deiveson Figueiredo, with all three judges scoring the contest 30-27. As he failed to finish Figueiredo, fans and analysts criticized the bout for its limited exchanges and cautious pace. With Merab Dvalishvili awaiting a rematch against Yan, Khabib realizes that his cousin has to wait for his chance.

Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Umar after UFC 324 win

“Umar really needed to break into this top four. We’re fine with any matchup — whoever they give us, we’ll take the fight. The goal is to face all the top guys on the road to the title. Like I said before, Umar is the most well-rounded fighter in this division, and his time to become champion is coming soon. Those who said everything came easy for Umar in the UFC now see and understand that he belongs among the elite of this weight class,” said Khabib in an elaborate Telegram post.

Inside the cage at UFC 324, Umar Nurmagomedov relied on his wrestling and top control to neutralise Figueiredo, who came in heavy at 138.5 pounds to turn the bout into a catchweight contest. The decision pushed Umar’s professional record to 20‑1, with independent rankings showing him at 19‑1 entering 2026 before the Perth result, and holding a top‑four bantamweight position globally. It also marked his second win since a five‑round title-fight loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, a bout later listed among 2025’s best fights.

Even for Umar, the win appeared almost like a cakewalk, as he later admitted: “I was expecting it was going to be harder, and it was easier than my sparring partners.” Nonetheless, Umar had still defeated a former flyweight titleholder. While many criticized his placement on the preliminary card, Khabib Nurmagomedov had no complaints. Instead, “The Eagle” made it clear that he wants Umar to face only the strongest opponents as he continues his path toward title contention.

Umar Nurmagomedov drops a hint at Sean O’Malley fight as title plans take shape

Staying relevant is a heavy burden on UFC fighters; Nurmagomedov abides by the same line. He wants to be active either in Abu Dhabi or during the month of Ramadan. Umar has passed a subtle hint, wanting to fight Sean O’ Malley in his next outing. This might be because he immediately does not want the title shot; he wants to test his credibility one more time before heading into a 5 round war again.

Nurmagomedov said, “We will see. Maybe I will fight in the main event in Abu Dhabi in the summer with Yadong or with Sean O’Malley if they make the fight (between) Petr Yan and Merab.” He further added, “If O’Malley fights for the title next, it’s gonna be even better for me,” he continued. “I am gonna do a rematch with Merab.”

Nurmagomedov comes from one of the most respected pedigrees in the fight game, and whatever path he and his legendary coach choose is likely to serve him well. Umar has tasted championship-level pressure. In that sense, a potential matchup against Sean O’Malley could be defined as a warm-up before he takes on the best that the division has to offer.