Khabib Leaks Leonardo DiCaprio’s Hidden MMA Passion 6 Years After Their Surprise Meeting

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history. However, outside the Octagon, he’s also formed some surprising friendships. One of the most talked about is his bond with Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio. Their connection first came to public attention when Khabib shared a photo with DiCaprio in the year 2019. During a recent conversation, ‘The Eagle’ revealed that the picture was taken in Paris, but it was the caption that caught the attention of many. Now, Khabib has a new revelation about the actor.

Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the last person you’d want charging toward you—and Leonardo DiCaprio got a front-row seat to that chaos at UFC 229. The Hollywood star was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena when Khabib secured his iconic win over Conor McGregor. But it wasn’t just the fight that left an impression—it was the mayhem that followed. Such was the fear that DiCaprio felt that the champion was coming at him.

Khabib narrated the entire incident and also pointed out that the 50-year-old has a lot of knowledge about the sport of MMA. He said, “That was in Paris. It was 2019. And he really knows fighting. He used to come to a lot of fights, way back, a long time ago. And when I fought Conor, he was there. He was in the first or second row, sitting there watching. All those emotions during the whole jump thing, he was sitting nearby. He said,’ I thought you were coming for me.'”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It must’ve been surreal for the ‘Titanic’ star to witness that chaos unfold from the front row. One moment, he was watching a championship bout, and the next, he found himself just feet away from one of the most infamous brawls in UFC history. For those of you who don’t remember, after defeating his rival, Khabib lept out of the cage and charged his opponent’s entourage.

AD

You might think Khabib might not have noticed him, especially with so many celebrities in attendance. The star power was undeniable at UFC 229, with a host of Hollywood celebrities in attendance—including Megan Fox and Chris Pratt, who also happens to be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law. But for Khabib Nurmagomedov, only one familiar face stood out in the crowd. “Honestly, I didn’t recognize them—apart from Leonardo DiCaprio. He told me, ‘I was sitting 5 meters away [when you jumped the cage at UFC 229], you nearly landed on me!”

Khabib, now retired from the sport now enjoys attention wherever he goes. However, he has now taken up the role of coaching and has once again ignited the rivalry between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria with his recent comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels Jack Della Maddalena is the biggest threat for Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov made headlines with some bold statements yet again. The undefeated 29-0 legend didn’t hold back when discussing the future of his protégé. ‘The Eagle’ labelled Jack Della Maddalena—the reigning welterweight champion—as the toughest test his fighter will ever face inside the cage. What made the moment even more striking was Khabib’s complete dismissal of the current lightweight elite. He brushed off the entire top five, including reigning champion Ilia Topuria, suggesting that none of them pose the kind of threat Maddalena brings to the table.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, while speaking to Adam Zubayraev, said, “I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam’s career. That’s my opinion. Not Charles [Oliveira], no one else. None of those other fighters.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khabib didn’t mince his words when highlighting the most glaring difference between Ilia Topuria and JDM. For Khabib, the contrast in stature was undeniable, and it played a key role in why he sees Maddalena as a far greater threat than the reigning lightweight champ. Moving up a weight class is never an easy task, and that’s exactly the steep climb Islam Makhachev now faces as he prepares for his shot at the 170-pound title. According to his mentor, it’s a challenge that demands more than just skill—it requires adapting to a whole new level of physicality and pressure.

He said, “First of all, Maddalena is twice the size of Ilia [Topuria]. He’s twice as big. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good… And in grappling, he scrambles really well, if you’ve watched him. For me, if I were preparing Islam for either Ilia or Maddalena, I’d be more concerned, and am more concerned about Maddalena.” At the moment, fans are eagerly waiting for any sort of official announcement of the fight. But do you agree with what Khabib Nurmagomedov had to say about the whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.