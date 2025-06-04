Khabib Leaks Rare Footage With ‘More Capable’ Real Brother in Nurmagomedov Family Update

The Nurmagomedov family turned Dagestan into an MMA fortress, with names like Khabib, Usman, and Umar etching their legacy into the sport. Alongside Islam Makhachev, they’ve built a wall of dominance that the world now respects. But what if there was someone in the family even more capable than all of them? Surprised? Enter Khabib’s older brother, Magomed Nurmagomedov. In a rare, candid moment, the undefeated champion introduced his older sibling, who appeared quite camera-shy.

In a rare appearance, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s older brother, Magomed Nurmagomedov, was seen on a show centered around Khabib on the Dagestan Chronicles episode seven. Clearly camera-shy, Magomed jokingly asked the cameraman, “No camera,” while laughing. As everyone laughed it off, ‘The Eagle’ in his Russian-laced English accent, stated, “This guy my real brother, mother father same.”

Now, you might be wondering—who is this Magomed Nurmagomedov, and why haven’t you heard about him before? Well, unlike Khabib Nurmagomedov, his brother prefers to live in secrecy. He lives a normal life back in Dagestan, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a fighting background. According to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, his older son was actually much more capable than Khabib.

“Absolutely not. My eldest son was much more capable and smarter in studies as well. Khabib knows only three languages, his brother knows six. Khabib did two workouts, his brother did three. At a certain stage, he got tired of it. He was engaged in freestyle wrestling. It all depends on the person,” said Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in one of his conversations with the media.

He further added, “Khabib grew up slowly. He got on the mat early, almost after he was born. We had a gym on the ground floor. Khabib is often asked at what age he started. As soon as he started walking, he started training.” Although Khabib’s older brother never fought in any major promotions, sources state that he was one of the best in his sport. Apart from Magomed Nurmagomedov, Khabib also has a sister named Amina Nurmagomedov.

The Eagle loves his family but prefers to keep them private and away from the paparazzi. However, this has sparked quite a bit of negative buzz in the media. Why? Many in the community criticize the former champion for being overly private. Nurmagomedov unwillingly gets dragged into scrutiny from time to time snd recently, and found himself at the center of not-so-positive attention. One of his recent actions also drew the ire of the community. Let’s take a closer look at what happened.

Khabib Nurmagomedov embroiled in handshake controversy

At the PSG vs. Inter Milan soccer match, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen entering the CBS Sports booth after PSG trounced Inter Milan with a dominant 5-0 victory. As he stepped into the booth, all the analysts—iShowSpeed, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards—shook hands with the former UFC lightweight champion. However, when Kate Scott attempted to greet him, Khabib politely declined.

Kate Scott extended her hands towards the former champion as she greeted him with a “nice to meet you.” But, the 36-year-old put his hand on his heart and greeted Scott back with, “Nice to meet you.” The moment was quick and awkward; however, the British sports broadcaster showcased tremendous professionalism as she apologized to Nurmagomedov, trying to shake his hand, and then the conversation went pretty smoothly.

Nurmagomedov’s religious beliefs forbid him from touching members of the opposite gender who aren’t relatives. Well, the former UFC champion was bashed online for not shaking Kate Scott’s hand as the netizens are having a debate about it as we speak. What do you think? Was it wrong of ‘The Eagle’ to decline a handshake from Katie Scott? Sound off in the comments.