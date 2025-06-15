Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. Faces Another Irish Callout 7 Years After Conor McGregor Showdown

“Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch,” Conor McGregor posted on social media back in 2018, shortly after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in their legendary showdown at UFC 229. The bout carved its name into MMA folklore—etched forever in the minds of fight fans around the world. Yet, despite the buildup and anticipation, a rematch never came to pass. It left not only the fans craving closure but also lingered in the Irishman’s own psyche.

Since that loss, many argue the Irish superstar hasn’t been the same mentally. He continued to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov, insisting he’d win a second fight and often accused the undefeated Dagestani of avoiding the rematch altogether. ‘The Eagle’, however, upheld his reputation as a fearless Dagestani warrior—always ready to face anyone, anywhere. Still, the McGregor rematch never saw daylight. And now, years later, a similar storyline is unfolding, but with a fresh pair of rivals: PFL Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Ireland’s rising prospect Paul Hughes.

The two collided earlier this year at a PFL event in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. In a razor-close contest, Nurmagomedov managed to retain his title. The fight sparked immediate chatter about a potential rematch, but it seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. Just last week, Paul Hughes shed light on a text conversation he had with Usman, revealing:

“I texted him myself last week and I was just like what is going on? Rematch now. He said ‘you have to win one more fight, brother.’ He’s trying to delay this.”

Since their first meeting, Usman has yet to step back into the cage, while Paul Hughes has stayed active—most recently defeating Bruno Miranda at PFL Europe 1. The contrast in activity has fueled debate online, with fans urging Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin to face the former title challenger again and settle the score—in their own words.

Paul Hughes earns fan support as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin criticized for dodging rematch

Back in January, when Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousins—Usman and Umar—faced the toughest tests of their careers, the spotlight once again turned to the legendary Nurmagomedov name. ‘The Eagle’s UFC bantamweight cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, came up short in his title bid against Merab Dvalishvili, while Usman Nurmagomedov narrowly preserved his undefeated record. The razor-thin scorecards—47-47, 48-48, and 48-46—proved just how elite Paul Hughes truly is. Despite the loss, the Irishman earned Khabib’s respect, and that mutual admiration nearly paved the way for a rematch.

But things took a different turn. One fan bluntly commented, “Umar’s brother is acting like a bitch-made duck? Who would’ve thought”— a sentiment echoed by another, “Yeah that’s straight ducking. Why would Paul need to win one more (that would be 2 wins) when Usman hasn’t even fought anyone since?” The comment highlighted a key point: Paul Hughes already picked up a win since their fight—arguably enough to warrant a rematch.

Especially when compared to UFC 316, where Sean O’Malley was granted an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili without additional hurdles. Calls for the PFL stars to step into the UFC are getting louder. One fan wrote, “BRING ONE OF EM TO UFC”, suggesting that a Paul Hughes vs. Usman rematch on the UFC stage could rival the hype of Conor vs. Khabib 2.0. Still, not all fans are sold.

On Reddit, one user pushed back, “Tbh, both of them will be top 10 or 5 but not champ material, UFC lightweight is stacked man”— a reminder of how fierce the UFC’s 155-pound division really is, something Joe Rogan has emphasized when comparing the UFC to other MMA promotions. One fan who supports both fighters urged Usman to return to the cage, saying: “I wanna see that one run back, I thought Hughes did so well. But my prediction is Usman will make it less close next time.”

Meanwhile, as the Nurmagomedov family continues to leave its mark on the sport, Islam Makhachev—a key member of Team Khabib—has moved up to welterweight, potentially opening the door for Usman to debut in the UFC. But not everyone buys into the idea that he’s ready. A skeptical fan commented, “He wants to keep that 0 walking into UFC in a couple years. He thinks he’s above this already.”

With the PFL scene heating up and momentum building, the big question remains: Does Paul Hughes deserve a rematch with Usman Nurmagomedov? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.