Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev Blame Umar’s UFC 324 Opponent for Boring Fight

UFC 324 was meant to be Umar Nurmagomedov‘s statement night. Instead, it became one of those fights where the result stated “dominant,” but the vibe in the building said something quite different. There’s no doubt that it was a clean win and the control was clear. However, when the final horn sounded, the energy felt flat, as if everyone was waiting for something that never arrived.

When the cameras returned to Umar Nurmagomedov‘s corner, the disconnect became even more obvious. The criticism online focused on boredom, but inside his team’s circle, the tone was very different. To them, this was hardly a bad performance. It was a fight that never really turned into a fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev point fingers after Umar Nurmagomedov’s win

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t sugarcoat things while interviewing his cousin as they left the arena. Umar Nurmagomedov looked untouched, barely scratched, as if he had just finished a routine gym session. ‘The Eagle’ laughed it off, saying, “Basically, we’re leaving the arena after our victory. (Looks) like he just finished sparring, right Umar? Practice matches were harder.”

Well, as per Team Dagestan, it seems like the night was less competition and more obligation. And while it saves him the effort of recovering, as Islam Makhachev mockingly pointed out, “He wants to fight and travel, and not come home with a busted face,” the message was clear: resistance was missing at UFC 324.

The same frustration was shared by Umar Nurmagomedov at the post-event press conference, where he talked about wanting to press, hurt, and create moments—but when your opponent refuses to meet you halfway, the ceiling drops quickly. He said, “I tried to do my best. I tried to fight like a killer, I tried to go ahead, but when your opponent’s not engaging, it’s a little hard to show a competitive fight.”

Definitely disappointed with how the fight went, Nurmagomedov added, “My plan was to go in the cage and try to do everything to take [the] victory.” But now that the fight’s over, the conversation quickly shifts to what comes next. During the interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Bantamweight made it clear that he is tired of being told that he doesn’t fight enough.

He said, “They always complain I don’t fight enough, like, I don’t want to fight. They gave me three months to fight, and I fought no problem with fighting.” So now, he wants to be active, whether in Abu Dhabi or during Ramadan. In his opinion, momentum is more important than optics, and the belt should be the logical destination. However, he doesn’t want an instant title shot. Instead, he wants another fighter to go one-on-one with the champion, Petr Yan, first.

Nurmagomedov wants Sean O’Malley to get a title shot

What stands out about Umar Nurmagomedov’s thinking is how matter-of-fact it is. After UFC 324, he doesn’t seem bitter about being left out of the title conversation. He comes across as realistic. He understands the promotion may look elsewhere first, so instead of fighting the tide, he’s already figuring out what would benefit him the best in the long run.

That’s where Sean O’Malley steps in. Umar Nurmagomedov revealed that he expects to be passed over when Petr Yan makes his first title defense, and that if that happens, he would prefer to see O’Malley take the shot over Merab Dvalishvili.

Nurmagomedov told TNT Sports, “We will see. Maybe I will fight in the main event in Abu Dhabi in the summer with Yadong or with Sean O’Malley if they make the fight (between) Petr Yan and Merab.” He further added, “If O’Malley fights for the title next, it’s gonna be even better for me,” he continued. “I am gonna do a rematch with Merab.”

Umar Nurmagomedov has already shared the cage with ‘The Machine’ and understands where he fell short. Allowing the title picture to play out while he is active provides him time to develop momentum rather than chasing optics. If Sean O’Malley is given the opportunity, the Dagestani sees it as a delay, not a detour. The rematch he wants will still exist, and when it comes, he believes it will come on his terms.