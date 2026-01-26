Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev Blame Umar’s UFC 324 Opponent for Boring Fight

UFC 324 was meant to be Umar Nurmagomedov‘s statement night. Instead, it became one of those fights where the result stated “dominant,” but the vibe in the building said something quite different. There’s no doubt that it was a clean win and the control was clear. However, when the final horn sounded, the energy felt flat, as if everyone was waiting for something that never arrived.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
When the cameras returned to Umar Nurmagomedov‘s corner, the disconnect became even more obvious. The criticism online focused on boredom, but inside his team’s circle, the tone was very different. To them, this was hardly a bad performance. It was a fight that never really turned into a fight.
ADVERTISEMENT
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev point fingers after Umar Nurmagomedov’s win
Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t sugarcoat things while interviewing his cousin as they left the arena. Umar Nurmagomedov looked untouched, barely scratched, as if he had just finished a routine gym session. ‘The Eagle’ laughed it off, saying, “Basically, we’re leaving the arena after our victory. (Looks) like he just finished sparring, right Umar? Practice matches were harder.”
Well, as per Team Dagestan, it seems like the night was less competition and more obligation. And while it saves him the effort of recovering, as Islam Makhachev mockingly pointed out, “He wants to fight and travel, and not come home with a busted face,” the message was clear: resistance was missing at UFC 324.
Top Stories
Joe Rogan Shows No Mercy at Rose Namajunas’ Past as She Falls to Natalia Silva at UFC 324
Paramount’s UFC Launch Under Fire After Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Sparks Backlash
Dana White Confirms FBI Involvement as UFC 324 Controversy Deepens
Joe Rogan Reacts Live at UFC 324 as Josh Hokit’s Brittney Griner Comment Draws “Awful” Remarks
Dana White Shares Update On Hospitalized Paddy Pimblett After UFC 324
The same frustration was shared by Umar Nurmagomedov at the post-event press conference, where he talked about wanting to press, hurt, and create moments—but when your opponent refuses to meet you halfway, the ceiling drops quickly. He said, “I tried to do my best. I tried to fight like a killer, I tried to go ahead, but when your opponent’s not engaging, it’s a little hard to show a competitive fight.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Definitely disappointed with how the fight went, Nurmagomedov added, “My plan was to go in the cage and try to do everything to take [the] victory.” But now that the fight’s over, the conversation quickly shifts to what comes next. During the interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Bantamweight made it clear that he is tired of being told that he doesn’t fight enough.
😅Khabib and Islam weren’t impressed with Umar’s opposition tonight:
Islam: “He has a face like he’s only going to the fight.”
Khabib: “Like you just had a sparring.”
(via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/8OvHndTzNF
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 25, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
He said, “They always complain I don’t fight enough, like, I don’t want to fight. They gave me three months to fight, and I fought no problem with fighting.” So now, he wants to be active, whether in Abu Dhabi or during Ramadan. In his opinion, momentum is more important than optics, and the belt should be the logical destination. However, he doesn’t want an instant title shot. Instead, he wants another fighter to go one-on-one with the champion, Petr Yan, first.
Nurmagomedov wants Sean O’Malley to get a title shot
What stands out about Umar Nurmagomedov’s thinking is how matter-of-fact it is. After UFC 324, he doesn’t seem bitter about being left out of the title conversation. He comes across as realistic. He understands the promotion may look elsewhere first, so instead of fighting the tide, he’s already figuring out what would benefit him the best in the long run.
ADVERTISEMENT
That’s where Sean O’Malley steps in. Umar Nurmagomedov revealed that he expects to be passed over when Petr Yan makes his first title defense, and that if that happens, he would prefer to see O’Malley take the shot over Merab Dvalishvili.
Nurmagomedov told TNT Sports, “We will see. Maybe I will fight in the main event in Abu Dhabi in the summer with Yadong or with Sean O’Malley if they make the fight (between) Petr Yan and Merab.” He further added, “If O’Malley fights for the title next, it’s gonna be even better for me,” he continued. “I am gonna do a rematch with Merab.”
Umar Nurmagomedov has already shared the cage with ‘The Machine’ and understands where he fell short. Allowing the title picture to play out while he is active provides him time to develop momentum rather than chasing optics. If Sean O’Malley is given the opportunity, the Dagestani sees it as a delay, not a detour. The rematch he wants will still exist, and when it comes, he believes it will come on his terms.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT