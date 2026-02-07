Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces New Dagestani Star After He Won PFL Dubai Fight in 37 Seconds

When someone from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team performs at an MMA event, it draws the attention of the MMA fans. During a recent PFL Dubai event, Nurmagomedov’s team member Amru Magomedov delivered an incredible debut at the Coca-Cola Arena. The Dagestani knocked out his opponent in just 37 seconds of the first round, announcing himself as the next star from Dagestan, Russia.

“Khabib’s protégé Amru Magomedov just finished his opponent in 37 seconds in his PFL debut. Khabib says he’s gonna be a future star 👀🔥,” Championship Rounds posted on X.

In the PFL Dubai clip, Magomedov was seen getting into a brief wrestling exchange with his opponent, Kolton Englund, before pushing him against the cage. While the American tried to use the fence to get back up, ‘The Eagle’s’ protégé used a slick foot sweep to put Englund back down and unloaded some brutal ground and pound to finish the fight.

Pulling off an impressive finish, the 26-year-old Dagestani secured the 10th victory of his career, maintaining a perfect undefeated record. Last year, the PFL signed the former UAE Warriors lightweight champion, expecting exactly this kind of start. While the finish may have surprised many, Khabib Nurmagomedov had already warned that nobody could beat his teammate.

“I don’t think somebody in the world can beat these guys. It’s Renat Khavalov, bantamweight, and Amru Magomedov, lightweight,” the former lightweight champion said in a Red Corner MMA interview.

Now, after a knockout victory, fans have been sending their flowers to Amru Magomedov, sharing some strong reactions following his PFL debut.

Fans react to Amru Magomedov’s PFL Dubai debut

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “If Khabib says ‘future star,’ you might as well start learning the name now.” That feels spot on, as ‘The Eagle’ doesn’t hand out praise lightly and often reserves it for the best fighters from his team. Following that comment, another user noticed a striking resemblance in the ground and pound, writing, “Oh that’s some classic Khabib style ground and pound 😳 he was trying to punch his face through the canvas.”

The observation wasn’t far off, as the finish looked similar to the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s first knockout win against Thiago Tavares at UFC on FX 7 back in 2013. While most reactions praised the Russian fighter’s skill, another fan focused on mindset, writing, “They have a different mentality, winning is everything.”

After those comments, another fan jumped straight into matchmaking and wrote, “Probably better than Usman.” Currently, Usman Nurmagomedov is the lightweight division’s champion and is also fighting Alfe Davis in the headliner at PFL Dubai. With an ambition to make it big, Magomedov made his debut in the same division. But it’s unlikely the two would ever clash against each other.

Another user went even further and wrote, “This guy does topuria so baddd,” imagining Magomedov pulling off a similar finish against UFC lightweight champ Ilia Topuria. Whether that ever happens depends on if he signs with Dana White and Co. Still, not all reactions were glowing, as one user commented, “Can crusher #14,” pointing out that he finished an opponent perceived to be lower in competition. That said, Englund holds a 15-5 record, which is significantly more experienced on paper than the Dagestani’s.

That said, with Amru Magomedov announcing himself on a big platform, do you think he becomes a future PFL champion? Let us know in the comments section below.