Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts ‘Spoiled’ Real Madrid for Betraying Club Legend: “Nothing Like Loyalty”

It’s rare for someone like Khabib Nurmagomedov to get mad. But when it happens, things go wild as hell. Just ask Conor McGregor and his team. However, this time, ‘The Eagle’ isn’t mad about anything inside the MMA sphere. Rather, his annoyance stemmed from a different sport.

So, what happened? Here’s the deal! Xabi Alonso returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025. However, his stint didn’t last very long, as the team announced Alonso’s exit in mutual terms on January 12, 2026. And Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t happy about how things unfolded.

Khabib Nurmagomedov brands Real Madrid disloyal

Reacting to the update on social media, ‘The Eagle’ penned a short note—not for the legendary player, but for the team. “There is nothing like loyalty,” Khabib wrote in his Instagram story. “1 year ago, they begged him. Now they fired him because of [the] spoiled kids. Xabi, you are the best.”

While an official reason behind their separation wasn’t provided, things weren’t looking good between Xabi and the team. Before coming to Real Madrid, where he previously played from 2009 to 2014, Alonso had a successful spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

He led them to an unbeaten Bundesliga title and domestic double in 2023-24. So, Real Madrid thought Alonso was the best successor for Carlo Ancelotti, as they offered him a multi-year contract, with high expectations to implement his dynamic, possession-based style.

Although they had a good start, things unraveled quickly. Reports highlighted tensions with key players like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior. The squad never fully gelled under his system, and results dipped with notable losses to teams like PSG, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

The final straw came on January 11, 2026, when Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Just a day later, on January 12, the club announced Alonso’s departure by “mutual agreement.” Regardless, while Khabib wasn’t happy about the decision, how did Xabi react?

Xabi Alonso releases statement after exit from Real Madrid

It had been just eight months since he joined the team, so his exit came as a shock to everyone. In an official statement, the club said Alonso “will always have the affection and admiration of all Real Madrid because he is a legend of Real Madrid.”

Now, it appears Xabi has accepted how things are, as he issued a brief statement on the matter. “This professional stage is over, and it didn’t go as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility,” he wrote on social media.

“I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best,” he added. Since his exit, former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed caretaker manager.

It appears Real Madrid’s decision to cut ties with Xavi Alonso didn’t sit too well with Khabib Nurmagomedov. But do you think they made the wrong decision?