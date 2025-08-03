Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirms Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena: UFC Event, Venue Details Revealed

The highly anticipated scoop about Islam Makhachev is here. As we all know, the former lightweight champion has a wish to fight at Madison Square Garden, claiming that it would be an “honor.” Looking at the success he’d had in his career, Makhachev has more than earned his right to call his shot for once. Well, guess what? It appears that his dream of fighting inside the most iconic venue in the world is going to become a reality.

Islam Makhachev’s mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently shared a massive update on his fight against welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. After Dana White made the announcement not too long ago, fans were waiting to see when he would fight. ‘The Eagle’ finally revealed that after some discussion with the UFC, the fight is going to take place later this year.

Yes, Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena will finally butt heads, and that too, inside Madison Square Garden in November. UFC 322 will be the PPV that month, as the Dagestan native seeks to win a second belt. “[Makhachev will fight] in here, in New York,” Khabib Nurmagomedov stated during a recent interview. It appears that Makhachev may have been with him at that time since he didn’t like ‘The Eagle’ spilling information about his fight, and as we know, Dana White doesn’t like that.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov playfully claimed that he doesn’t have anything to do with the UFC anymore since he’s retired. So, it’s up to Islam Makhachev to face the heat from Dana White. “Brother, they promise us. Be quiet, please. He’s upset because I give information, but this is his deal with the UFC. I don’t deal with the UFC. This is his problem,” Nurmagomedov added. “But we have a deal with them. He’s gonna fight [at] Madison Square Garden, and they say yes.”



November could be some time away, but Islam Makachev is already grinding in the gym. In fact, he’s also been seen working out and is sporting a bulked-up physique as he’ll fight in the welterweight division for the first time. The toil in the gym seems to be justified since his mentor believes Makhachev is getting ready for a fight that will define his legacy.

Jack Della Maddalena is Islam Makhachev’s ‘toughest’ challenge, claims Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev has fought and beaten some of the best lightweights, and that, too, in dominant fashion. This could be one of the reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to believe none of his past opponents were as tough as Jack Della Maddalena. Not only is the welterweight division uncharted territory for Makhachev, but the Aussie star has also shown that he has the answers to the wrestling-heavy style of the Dagestan native, as he showcased against Belal Muhammad.

“I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam’s career. That’s my opinion, not Charles, no one else. None of those other fighters. Not even Ilia, if that fight were to happen. That’s just my personal opinion,” Khabib Nurmagomedov stated recently. “First of all, Maddalena is twice the size of Ilia. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good. And, in grappling, he scrambles really well if you’ve watched him. For me, if I was preparing him for either Topuria or Maddalena, I’d be more concerned about Maddalena.”

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has given us the details of the date and venue of Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena, we still have to wait for Dana White’s official announcement, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.