“We’re here to take over.” A few years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov recalled a dream which fueled his belief that fighters from Russia would rise and dominate American MMA, especially the UFC. His words carried the weight of a promise. Now, that vision faces growing resistance. In recent years, the UFC has overhauled its roster, sparking renewed debate over politics and Russian fighters.

These moves drew particular attention because they involved top prospects like Muhammad Mokaev and, most recently, welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov (24-1-1). Many fans and analysts believe Dagestani, wrestling-first fighters struggle to connect with Western audiences, and that perception may have influenced these decisions. Against this backdrop, Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally spoken out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khabib Nurmagomedov Outlines What’s Driving UFC Rosters

“I feel very bad for U.S. promotions because there are so many hungry fighters coming and they don’t like to talk trash. They just come, smash people, and take money, and U.S. promotions don’t like this; they like trash talking,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov at the World Sports Summit in Dubai.

‘The Eagle’ raised the issue strongly, but ultimately, the UFC is an entertainment company that caters to what fans want to see. This year, despite Russian stars holding top spots in their divisions, the promotion experienced declining revenue, highlighting the struggle of most fighters to draw crowd attention, unlike Islam Makhachev.

“In the last couple of years, they changed politics, and I don’t like it. This is sport at the end of the day and it has to be fair. In the last couple of years, they cut so many fighters who didn’t lose in the UFC. They just finished their contracts and didn’t give them a new one. Somebody has to talk about this, and I think this is not fair. This is what I don’t like,” Khabib Nurmagomedov added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, UFC 322: Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena generated the promotion’s highest live gate, earning $13,624,189, which, however, falls short of last year’s top five live gates, all of which exceeded $14 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The fighters’ wrestling-heavy styles, piracy issues in Russia, and English-language limitations led the promotion to refuse contract renewals for several Russian fighters, a harsh reality that Islam Makhachev has recently highlighted.

Islam Makhachev Gives Clear Guidance to Fellow Russian Competitors

“I have to just improve my English… because my English is not very well. But I promise I’m going to improve, make more interviews, joke with you guys,” said Islam Makhachev back in 2021, before he reached championship status. Over time, Makhachev climbed to the top and improved his English significantly. Makhachev carries forward the legacy Khabib Nurmagomedov left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

While most Russian fighters struggle to draw fan attention, UFC 322’s revenue highlights that Islam Makhachev stands clearly above the rest. At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym, more than 500 fighters are preparing to enter the MMA scene, and Makhachev has already sent them an important message.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

“The UFC needs fighters they can sell, who can make money…The UFC doesn’t need guys who just beat everyone and stay quiet. Learn English, learn how to sell yourself, learn how to be interesting to the public…Learn how to put on a show,” said ‘The Dominator’, speaking to Ushatayka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond that, besides fighting style and English, what else do you think keeps Russian and Dagestani fighters from connecting with American fans? Let us know your thoughts below.