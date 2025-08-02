Khabib Nurmagomedov Crowns 2x PFL Champ With “Legend” Status but Fans Are All Not Saying the Same Thing

Movlid Khaybulaev made a statement in Atlantic City. Five rounds of dominance ended with an arm-triangle choke, a $500,000 check, and his second PFL featherweight title. Undefeated at 24-0-1, he looked every bit the unstoppable force he promised to be.

But the biggest surprise wasn’t just Khaybulaev’s performance; it was what came after. Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped into the cage and called him a “legend”. That word? It sparked plenty of debate online, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

The moment came after Khaybulaev submitted Jesus Pinedo at PFL World Tournament 8. During the post-fight celebration, ‘The Eagle’ joined veteran commentator and former UFC fighter, Dan Hardy, for an interview, where the Dagestani MMA icon didn’t hold back his admiration.

Nurmagomedov stated, “Honestly, I’m very, very proud of him. I know, we trained together 18 years, since when we was kids. He was my father’s student too. We trained so many years together, so many thousands of rounds we share together inside the cage, in gym, you know. And he’s undefeated, two time PFL champion, I think he’s already legend of the sport, very happy.”

The bond between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khaybulaev runs deeper than MMA. They trained under the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s father, who shaped generations of fighters in Dagestan and was hailed as the most successful combat sambo coach in Russia. That belt moment? When Khaybulaev placed it on Khabib’s shoulder?

It wasn’t staged, it was respect. Still, not everyone bought into the “legend” status as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Khabib Nurmagomedov hands “legend” status to Movlid Khaybulaev, leaving the fans split in their opinions

One fan wrote, “Best team.” They weren’t wrong. ‘The Eagles’ MMA squad, led by Khabib and his late father, has produced some of the most technically dominant fighters in modern MMA. Between Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and now Khaybulaev, the track record speaks volumes.

Another fan claimed, “Khabib kind of took credit of this guy’s wins.” The comment drew fire. But others defended the former UFC lightweight champion, noting that he repeatedly credited their shared past and especially his father’s role.

As such, one fan responded to the claim by writing, “Feels like he was giving more credit to his father.” Exactly. Abdulmanap’s influence loomed large over the night. From the technique to the discipline, Khaybulaev is one of many who carry the late coach’s legacy forward, something Khabib made sure to highlight.

Even so, one skeptical fan added, “They have their own rankings up there in Russia, no PFL champion is a legend of the sport yet, not even Kayla.” That sparked debate. While it’s fair to question PFL’s global reach, dismissing Kayla Harrison, an Olympic gold medalist judoka and now UFC champ, feels off. What do you think?

Another viewer joked, “Bro felt uncomfortable w ring girls present.” A cheeky jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s past comments from 2021, when he called ring girls “the most useless people in martial arts.” Whether fair or not, fans love digging up the old receipts, especially when ‘The Eagle’ shows up at high-profile events.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s words were less about hype and more about heritage. To him, Movlid Khaybulaev’s rise isn’t just a personal victory; it’s a reflection of Dagestan’s legacy, his father’s teachings, and the grind of a fighter who’s never lost. But is “legend” status earned in silence, or does it need the global spotlight? For now, Khaybulaev has ‘The Eagle’s seal of approval, and in the world of MMA, that alone speaks volumes!