Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why He’ll “Never” Be Friends With Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

In a sport built on respect, can a champion ever truly be friends with the men he’s conquered? Over the years, Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to beat 29 opponents, including elite names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. Along the way, he developed heated rivalries with some fighters, yet he still showed reverence for others. Even with that respect, Nurmagomedov has remained vocal about never being friends with any of his opponents.

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared last weekend at the World Sports Summit in Dubai and shared the stage with global sports icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Manny Pacquiao. The former UFC lightweight champion also took part in a Fireside Chat alongside former England international and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sets the facts straight on friendship with former opponents

During the conversation, Ferdinand asked Khabib Nurmagomedov whether fighters can truly remain friends with former opponents. Khabib, however, answered immediately and made his stance clear.

“No, we have to… we have to be nice, but it’s never going to be friendship. This guy—this guy tried to smash your face. How are you going to be friends with him? I agree, it’s different. In your game, your,” said Nurmagomedov.’

Naturally, ‘The Eagle’s remarks caught many fans off guard, especially since fighters like Dustin Poirier earn widespread respect for their sportsmanship. Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Dustin Poirier in 2019 in a high-stakes title fight that delivered several tense moments. At one point, Poirier nearly submitted Nurmagomedov with a guillotine choke.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov later admitted that he refused to tap because his father watched from the crowd that night. Soon after, he shifted the momentum and finished Dustin Poirier with a triangle choke. A similar story unfolded against Justin Gaethje. Khabib faced the bout at an incredibly difficult time, just weeks after his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away due to COVID-19.

Carrying that anger and grief into the UFC 254 title unification fight, Khabib absorbed Gaethje’s heavy strikes and powerful kicks, which dominated the first round. But in the second round, Khabib applied relentless pressure, earned a takedown, and submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke.

Over time, the MMA star has kept a very small inner circle. Earlier in his career, though, Khabib Nurmagomedov did not always draw such firm personal boundaries. He once shared a cordial relationship with Conor McGregor before their rivalry spiraled into one of the UFC’s most bitter feuds.

Nurmagomedov clarifies his stance on being friends with Jon Jones

Khabib Nurmagomedov also refuses to be friends with anyone who rivals his allies. That’s why he avoids forming bonds with anyone closely connected to his competitors. For instance, he shut down talk of a friendship with Jon Jones and later distanced himself from former teammate Josh Thomson after Thomson collaborated with Conor McGregor.

Imago Kampfspoprt, Chabib Nurmagomedow Pressetermin in Moskau MOSCOW, RUSSIA SEPTEMBER 2, 2021: Mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks at the 2nd New Knowledge educational marathon forum. The New Knowledge Forum runs from 1 to 3 September 2021 as a new school year begins in Russia. Artyom Geodakyan/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY 0132758277st

Nurmagomedov has always avoided the kinds of mistakes that Josh Thomson made, which caused friction for years. Thomson counted former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier as a close friend, and the two were once top prospects at AKA at the same time. Nurmagomedov has also respected Cormier’s rival, Jon Jones as he tweeted about him after Jones retired.

“I never had any disagreements with Jones,” Khabib wrote on Instagram, responding to a clip of Jones naming him as an all-time top-five UFC fighter. “As a fighter, he is great, and it will be hard to match him. But my friend Cormier is in conflict with him, so Jones can’t be my friend. I don’t befriend those who aren’t friends with my friends.”

What’s your take on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s strict stance on friendship? Do you think his approach is professional, or is it too rigid? Share your thoughts below.