Khabib Nurmagomedov Exposes Dark Truth of MMA Promotions

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t done challenging the MMA world’s opinion of Dagestani fighters. After publicly dismissing Irish MMA and sparking a backlash earlier this year, the former lightweight champion has now targeted the organizations themselves by exposing their dark truth that has been kept a secret for a while now.

According to ‘The Eagle,’ it is more than just a regional rivalry; it is systemic, and organizations are hesitant to sign fighters from Dagestan not because they are unmarketable, but because they are too good. This time, the criticism came ahead of a high-stakes PFL matchup between Gadzhi Rabadanov and former UFC championship contender Kevin Lee.

Rabadanov, Nuragomedov’s close friend and an undefeated PFL fighter, has been dominating the competition. Yes, it’s a headline clash, but Khabib Nurmagomedov sees it as a message. As the PFL tournament pushes forward, ‘The Eagle’ expressed his dissatisfaction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There are so many organizations that won’t sign Dagestani fighters because they’re worried they’ll all become champions,” he told PFL Origins. It was direct, weighted, and came from someone who has already experienced it. Khabib Nurmagomedov sees Dagestan’s supremacy as an unavoidable truth.

AD

He’s seen it firsthand with the development of Gadzhi Rabadanov, Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and a slew of other fighters who have quietly claimed the top ranks in various weight classes. Rabadanov, in particular, has been difficult to ignore, having won five consecutive PFL fights, the most recent of which took only 32 seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verdict MMA App (@verdictmma) Expand Post

That kind of efficiency is not lost on fight viewers, but Khabib Nurmagomedov believes it is enough to make matchmakers sweat. The concern is not that these fighters will fail; rather, that they will dominate too quickly for storylines and brands to catch up.

Meanwhile, Gadzhi Rabadanov’s opponent, Kevin Lee, enters with a different story. Lee, a well-known former star in the UFC, is entering the PFL in the hopes of revitalizing his professional career. But his road back to glory has brought him right into the fire, facing a champion on an 11-fight win streak.

However, he is confident that it will be he who wins the fight. In fact, he even wants Khabib Nurmagomedov and others from Team Dagestan to be present when his hand gets raised by the end of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Lee wants Team Khabib Nurmagomedov to be present during the much-awaited fight

Kevin Lee is unafraid of such pressure—he embraces it. In fact, he relishes the idea of facing Gadzhi Rabadanov, who is supported by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s powerhouse team. He’s not just getting into the PFL cage to win; he’s there to make a point.

To him, defeating a Dagestani champion while Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team watch from the cageside would be the perfect way to make his comeback. ‘The Motown Phenom’ hasn’t fought at lightweight since 2020, and he accepted this semifinal spot on a month’s notice. Nonetheless, he’s confident in his preparation and mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This guy is tough,” he said, “but the best fighters aren’t always in the UFC.” He is not only attacking Rabadanov but also the entire aura around Team Khabib. “To take one of them away from them is going to feel pretty good,” Lee said, alluding to Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov’s stable.

But he wasn’t done yet, as ‘The Motown Phenom’ made it clear who he wants to watch: “I hope the whole team is there to watch.” He has always believed that American wrestling is the answer to Dagestani grappling, and now he has the opportunity to put that idea to the test. But will he be able to pull it off? Let us know in the comments.