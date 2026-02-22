Khabib Faces Backlash After Admitting He Hates Video Games in Front of Pro Esports Player

There are many things Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t like, but he chooses to make peace with most of them. However, if you are a gamer, then ‘The Eagle’ will not have any remorse for you. In the former lightweight champion’s book of discipline, gaming is a serious offense, and he was not the least bit laid back when revealing that to a pro gamer.

“Can you imagine if you’re my brother, I’m gonna break your computer. He’s the one who becomes successful, but how many millions struggle? Khabib told Turkish pro motorsport gamer, Cem Bolukbasi, in a video posted by Championship Rounds on X, “How many million people spend 10 years of their life, you know, from 17 to 27, on computer games?

For example, in the gym you meet people. This is social, you meet people, you know people, you can talk. But when you sit and play computer games, your mind is changed, come on. There’s no education. If you come to the gym and even if you don’t become a UFC champion, at least you know people. But in computer games? I’m a big hater, brother,” ‘The Eagle’ concluded.

Well, when it comes to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pure dislike for gaming, there is an instance that made quite the rounds on social media. After former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who is also an avid gamer, once asked ‘The Eagle’s teammate Abubakar Nurmagomedov about playing the battle royale game PUBG, the ex-155 lbs champ revealed that he had broken Abubakar’s computer because he used to play a lot of games, which was harming his training.

For those familiar with this moment, Khabib’s stance on gaming should not come as a surprise. But it seems many fans did not like what the UFC legend had to say about it. They quickly called out the retired Dagestani fighter over his criticism of gaming and shared plenty of reactions. So, without further ado, let’s check them out.

Fans push back on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s take on gaming

One fan quickly chimed in and said, “In a sport where you can get CTE For $10k/$10k per fight. Very healthy,” taking a dig at fighters clashing in the UFC for less money while risking CTE, a serious traumatic brain condition. Then, another user commented, “some esport pro make more than ufc fighters. not everyone have to get punched in the face dude.”

To expand on the fan’s comment, gaming has indeed become a primary career option. There are many examples like Ninja and Shroud, along with other esports figures who have built hugely successful careers and multi-million net worths for themselves. So, if someone actively pursues competitive gaming, there are definitely ways to build a life around it. However, one fan seemed to sarcastically agree with Khabib’s take.

The fan wrote, “completely agree computer games can be very unhealthy… that’s why I play PlayStation instead.” A very funny dig indeed. Following that comment, another fan brought up, “Didn’t he use to play CSGO lmao?”

Actually, ‘The Eagle’ himself used to play games when he was younger. There is a video posted by Championship Rounds where he was playing UFC Undisputed 3 with his teammate Rustam Khabilov, and he seemed to be quite enjoying the moment. Still, while many fans pushed back against the UFC legend, some support came his way as well.

One fan wrote, “His words will come true after a decade… And this clip might go viral… Why?? Playing for 1 to 2 hrs is different than sitting for whole day. Its brain draining. It does put in to depression cuz of anti social life…All will be true after a decade.” Carrying that sentiment forward, another user added, “Khabib is absolutely spot on here, anyone who disagrees needs to touch grass I don’t make the rules.”

Now, when it comes to gaming in MMA, Demetrious Johnson and Paddy Pimblett used gaming as a distraction from grueling weight cuts before a fight. So, in this case, the UFC stars actually used gaming for something positive without wasting time.

That said, what do you think about gaming in general? Is it really harming the generation or contributing to it? Let us know in the comments section below.