Khabib Nurmagomedov Finds His “Greatest Fight” After UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs.Yan 2

UFC 323 was a stacked card, but which fight impressed Khabib Nurmagomedov the most? This past weekend, at the packed T-Mobile Arena, Dana White and his team delivered the promotion’s final pay-per-view with the pressure to provide the very best. The event succeeded in every way, reinforcing the UFC’s reputation for top-tier fights that kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The card delivered unforgettable moments: Henry Cejudo’s farewell battle against Payton Talbott, Alexandre Pantoja’s dramatic flyweight title loss after breaking his hand, and the main event bantamweight showdown between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan, where Dvalishvili lost his title in a thrilling rematch. Now, with the event behind us, Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed his verdict on the standout fight of the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khabib Nurmagomedov picks the “greatest fight” of the UFC 323 card

Even with a stacked card that night, Dvalishvili vs. Yan made history. Coming in, Petr Yan entered as the underdog but surprised everyone with his performance against fan-favorite Merab Dvalishvili. He dominated in both wrestling and striking, defending 27 of 29 takedown attempts and executing five takedowns of his own.

On top of that, ‘No Mercy’ landed heavy punches, sharp jabs, and body/liver shots that repeatedly bloodied Merab Dvalishvili’s face and ribs, gradually wearing him down over five intense rounds. By the end, the fight had surpassed all expectations and silenced its critics, delivering the action, damage, suspense, and definitive outcome that fans had been craving throughout 2025.

For Khabib Nurmagomedov, it was “The greatest fight,” Nurmagomedov told SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, other fighters from the Dagestani region also praised the bout. Nurmagomedov’s protégé and teammate, Islam Makhachev, for example, applauded the rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan, recognizing both fighters for delivering the ultimate showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Merab, you are one of the greatest to ever step into this cage. Congratulations. Petya, you deserve it #UFC323,” Makhachev wrote.

Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s younger cousin and Merab Dvalishvili’s rival, joined the conversation, but left Dvalishvili out of his remarks.

“Great, spectacular fight,” Umar Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter after UFC 323. “Congratulations to Petr. I think on January 24 it will become clear who is next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, Umar Nurmagomedov will face Deiveson Figueiredo on January 24 at UFC 324. This fight gives Umar a chance at a title shot, although the newly crowned champion, Petr Yan, has set a condition for it.

Petr Yan targets the winner of Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Merab Dvalishvili 2

As Petr Yan’s rematch with Merab Dvalishvili concluded by decision, critics and fans quickly called for another rematch, especially after ‘The Machine’ himself issued a callout straight from the UFC 323 octagon during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. For now, however, the situation remains uncertain. Yan also claimed that the Machine must earn his title rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the post-fight media interview backstage, reporters asked Petr Yan whether he was interested in a trilogy with Merab Dvalishvili or a fight against Umar Nurmagomedov if Umar wins on January 24 at UFC 324. Without hesitation, the Russian outlined his condition.

“You saw the fight between Merab and Umar. You saw the way that fight went. So who’s more dangerous? They can rematch, and then we can see what happens. But understand this: for me to get the opportunity to fight for the belt again, the UFC made me go through three more fights before I was able to get back into contender position,” Petr Yan said during the UFC 323 post-fight press conference.

What do you think of Petr Yan’s demands? Should Merab Dvalishvili receive an immediate title shot in a trilogy with the new champion? Share your thoughts below.