Khabib Nurmagomedov Gains Fans Support Over Viral Dispute With Referee on Live PFL Stream

Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s coaching presence is never subtle. And at the PFL World Championship, it got even louder. During Movlid Khaybulaev‘s dominant fight against Jesus Pinedo, cameras saw a riled-up Nurmagomedov striding toward the referee, stool in hand, contesting apparent shots to the back of his head. No microphone picked up his words, but his pointed movements screamed enough. The confrontation was brief, but the moment instantly went viral.

Many viewers immediately supported ‘The Eagle,’ criticizing the officiating that night. “The refs and judges in the PFL are absolutely atrocious,” one fan wrote, summing up a common sentiment. Other people added their voices: “Those premature standups by the ref were egregious,” and “PFL judging & refereeing is terrible, bad for the sport fr.”

Another responded with a specific reference to the fight: “Has every right to be. Absolute BS breaks. Movlid was working every time—it was Pinedo who made no attempt to get off his back or even stay active in his guard.” The opinion was clear: Khabib Nurmagomedov had every right to be unhappy. However, not everyone was on board with ‘The Eagle.’

A smaller group supported the referee, arguing that officiating necessitates real-time decision-making. “Vitor made the right decisions,” one user claimed, alluding to referee Vitor Ribeiro. Another expressed sarcasm: “I would argue with Khabib and push my luck 😎💀.” Some went so far as to say, “Nah, Khabib L here.” However, that side of the discussion seemed trivial in comparison to the outpouring of support from fans who felt the officiating fell short.

Ironically, the drama outside the cage nearly stole attention from what happened inside it: Movlid Khaybulaev’s dominant performance. He outclassed Jesus Pinedo in five rounds, finishing with an arm-triangle choke to win his second featherweight title and $500,000 prize. To make things more wholesome, Nurmagomedov joined Dan Hardy in the cage following the win and already called Khaybulaev a “legend” in the realm of MMA.

It surely was a word that carried much weight, but the Dagestani saw it as more than just talk. “We trained together 18 years,” he said. “He was my father’s student too… undefeated, two-time PFL champion—I think he’s already a legend of the sport.” For Numagomedov, the word “legend” had weight beyond records. It was about heritage.

Movlid is more than just a teammate; he is a result of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s teachings, the same lineage that forged ‘The Eagle.’ So, when Nurmagomedov approached the official mid-fight, it wasn’t just about one call; it was about safeguarding his legacy. Well, it was quite heartwarming to see the former lightweight champion go so far for his student. And surely enough, the post-fight scenes also saw him get honored the way he deserves.

Movlid Khaybulaev follows Islam Makhachev’s move to honor Khabib Nurmagomedov

After submitting Jesus Pinedo to reclaim the PFL featherweight championship, Movlid Khaybulaev did not stay in the spotlight for long. Instead, he turned to his longtime mentor and cornerman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and placed the championship belt on his shoulder. It was a move fans had seen before, when Islam Makhachev paid ‘The Eagle’ the same tribute after capturing UFC gold in 2022.

In his post-fight interview, Khaybulaev explained what the gesture signified. “Don’t you forget our school and where we are coming from… This is the school of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and we are full of champions.” The words were more than just respectful; they were a reminder of the heritage that still influences Dagestani warriors today.

For Khaybulaev, the win was as much about paying tribute as it was about adding another belt to his collection. Khabib Nurmagomedov, proud yet measured, stood behind his protégé with quiet approval. We trained together for 18 years. “He was my father’s student.” It was a complete circle moment, with another fighter from Abdulmanap’s school reaching the top and returning the credit to where it all began.