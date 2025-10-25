Khabib Nurmagomedov Gives Crucial Last-Minute Advice to Tom Aspinall for Ciryl Gane Fight at UFC 321

Khabib Nurmagomedov has extended his coaching reach beyond his usual roster, and his newest protégé is reigning UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Tonight, at the promotion’s 22nd outing in Abu Dhabi, Aspinall faces the most significant challenge of his career as he prepares to defend his title for the first time against seasoned veteran Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the hours ticked down to the fight, Tom Aspinall completed the final touches on his preparations inside the Etihad Arena. Meanwhile, Khabib was also there to support his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, ahead of his bout on the undercard of Aspinall vs. Gane. However, all eyes quickly turned to the former lightweight champion, who was captured in Aspinall’s corner delivering critical last-minute lessons and tactical guidance to help the Briton dismantle the French contender under the bright Abu Dhabi lights.

Despite the language barrier, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a final piece of advice with Aspinall during a hallway meeting, saying, “Sometimes you box, sometimes you wrestle. Use everything—wrestling pressure and boxing—because we don’t have this ability. He is a striker; he has good footwork.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ciryl gane is fcked #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/A60M7GSVwE

— Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 25, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In essence, Khabib instructed Tom Aspinall to disrupt Ciryl Gane, who relies heavily on striking. Aspinall executed the plan by seamlessly blending his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with striking techniques, a skill set sharpened through training under Manchester’s Tyson Fury and with guidance from Fury’s uncle, Peter Fury. Yet, the fight took an unexpected turn when Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in the eye, a moment reminiscent of Jon Jones’ infamous incident, resulting in a no contest. Unable to continue, Aspinall’s setback once again leaves the future of the UFC heavyweight division shrouded in uncertainty.

AD

Dana White confirms rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane after UFC 321

Is the UFC heavyweight division cursed? Fans might think so. After UFC 321, many expected the long-stagnant division to finally gain momentum. However, Ciryl Gane’s accidental eye poke upended champion Tom Aspinall’s title defense, leaving even UFC CEO Dana White visibly frustrated. During the post-fight press conference, reporters asked White about Aspinall’s next steps and the possibility of a rematch. White replied, “Total pain in the ass, but yes,” acknowledging the challenge despite his reluctance.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Once again, the heavyweight division finds itself at a standstill. Meanwhile, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira couldn’t resist weighing in. Watching the main event, Pereira laughed at the no-contest outcome and said, “Let’s make the heavyweight division great again,” signaling he isn’t ready to back down until Dana White changes his stance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pereira has been vocal since last year about his desire to face former champion Jon Jones in a “super heavyweight” bout. Each time, however, UFC president Dana White has shut down the idea. Earlier this year, during a UFC event hosted at the White House for Donald Trump’s birthday on June 14, Pereira made his intentions clear once again.

After recently reclaiming his light heavyweight title, he sent a strong message to the promotion, reaffirming his ambition to face Jones. In the wake of the chaos at UFC 321, the question remains: will Dana White finally greenlight Pereira’s request? Only time will tell. Stay tuned.