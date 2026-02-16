Khabib Hints at Islam Makhachev’s Return Date as Ian Garry Begins Preparation

When is Islam Makhachev going to come back? It’s one of the burning questions, alongside the Dagestani icon’s probable next opponents. For a while, fans floated several timelines for the welterweight champion’s return, but Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally teased a comeback window for his protégé, and it lines up with a marquee event.

After achieving the goal of becoming the 11th two-division champion in UFC history, Makhachev used the microphone to cement his interest in fighting at the White House event. And now that possibility seems even more real, as ‘The Eagle’ revealed that the 170 lbs king would likely return in June, aligning with the date of the promotion’s projected spectacle.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Islam Makhachev is going to return in June

“Islam is gonna come back around June, July, or May, who knows? After Ramadan, he will fight.” The undefeated legend said in a clip posted by Red Corner MMA, which credited @WillHarrisAOAF. “Now, we’re working on his next fight. It’s the same goal, brother. Same goal. Stay on top, and that’s it,” Khabib added.

Well, Islam Makhachev has been one of the leading options to headline the White House card ever since the event entered its initial stage of development. Following the Russian star reaching GOAT-level conversations, fans want to see him extend his legacy on the biggest platform the company has to offer. So, with the Dagestani aiming to return, the question surfaced once again: Who’s the opponent? Well, it looks like Ian Machado Garry is the current frontrunner.

Recently, ‘The Future’ posted a picture of himself traveling to Tbilisi from Heathrow Airport. For the unversed, the Irishman stated at the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference that he would head to Georgia to sharpen his wrestling, something he believes is absolutely necessary to face Makhachev. Naturally, fans connected the dots and assumed Garry could be next, despite the lack of any official confirmation.

That said, the idea of a Russian vs. Irish showdown standing across from each other inside the Octagon would bring back memories of UFC 229. But there’s a catch. This fight might not happen at the White House at all. The reason? Last month, Merab Dvalishvili suggested that the UFC might avoid booking Russian fighters for the event, as the spectacle is expected to carry the theme of American Independence Day. Although the promotion hasn’t addressed that claim publicly, it raises the possibility that Makhachev may not compete on that card if it holds true.

Now, even with all the unofficial noise, the Dagestani juggernaut believes performing at the White House would be a significant chapter in his legacy, and he already appears to be taking steps to feature at the event.

The welterweight champ reached out to the UFC for starring at White House event

What’s more left to achieve for Islam Makhachev? The Russian MMA star already seems to have surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s legacy at lightweight. Then he elevated his status even further by winning another belt in a bigger division, becoming the first fighter from his country to accomplish that feat. For most Ultimate Fighting Championship athletes, those achievements would be the perfect moment to walk away with glory. But not for Makhachev.

The Dagestani steamroller wants to push his legacy even further by fighting at the White House event. To make sure he gets that opportunity and creates history, the 34-year-old revealed he has already been in discussions with Dana White and the promotion about competing on the card.

“I tell them (UFC), I will be ready soon,” Makhachev told Arena Fight TV. “Of course, I want to be at the White House because it will be the one and only time they will be fighting at the White House. Now, I want to make history. I already make good money, which is enough for my family, you know? Now I am just ready. Training every day, still hungry, still fighting, still wanting to be champion,” he added.

That’s definitely the mindset of an overachiever. However, as Islam Makhachev remains adamant about returning for the June 14 spectacle, who do you think he should clash with next? Let us know in the comments section below.