Khabib Nurmagomedov Issues Bold Message to UFC as Teammate Chases Debut in Pursuit of ‘Father’s Plan’

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t just dominate the UFC, he opened the floodgates for a wave of talent from the Caucasus. Fighters like Arman Tsarukyan followed the path he carved, and Dagestan soon became one of the most respected breeding grounds for MMA greatness. From conquering the lightweight division to headlining the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history, and ultimately earning his place in the UFC Hall of Fame, ‘The Eagle’ has truly done it all.

Now retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy lives on through his cousin and protégés, Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev—who are both making major waves in the promotion. Many of those who once trained alongside Khabib now train under him, ever since the tragic passing of his legendary father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, due to COVID-related complications. Stepping into his father’s shoes, ‘The Eagle’ led Makhachev to UFC gold and helped establish Umar as a top contender in the bantamweight division.

Continuing the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ever-growing fight camp, another name is now stepping into the spotlight, Saygid Izagakhmaev. A former standout in ONE Championship since 2022, Izagakhmaev appears poised to make his next big move. In a recent Instagram story, ‘The Eagle’ teased the news, writing, “Watsaki Makes UFC Debut in Months Says There Will Be Sparks.”

Sporting a professional record of 22-2-0, Saygid Izagakhmaev hasn’t competed in MMA since 2022. ONE Championship unexpectedly released him after only three appearances. Since then, the 30-year-old Dagestani welterweight had been “officially unemployed.” But in May of this year, he returned to competition — not in the cage, but on the mats.

The 30-year-old went head-to-head in a grappling match with Uzbekistan’s Khotam Boynazarov, clinching a submission victory and showcasing his top-tier ground skills to the fans. Rumors about Izagakhmaev potentially joining DWCS have been buzzing since last year, and it seems we might be on the brink of seeing those whispers turn into reality.

Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed confidence in Saygid Izagakhmaev

After making waves on the Russian MMA circuit, Saygid Izagakhmaev stepped onto the international stage in 2022 by signing with ONE. That same year, the 30-year-old Russian phenom delivered three straight victories — an impressive streak that quickly made him a rising name in the promotion. He was on track for a title shot, but in a surprising turn, Izagakhmaev parted ways with Chatri Sityodtong & Co.

No one ever officially disclosed the exact reason for his departure. Despite the sudden exit, many believed Saygid was destined to become a ONE world champion. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has long mentored Izagakhmaev and trained closely with him, has always been vocal about his belief in the welterweight standout. Speaking about his protégé, ‘The Eagle’ shared,

“I’ve been training with Saygid my whole life. I know how much he improves every year. I know how dedicated he is. He’s getting physically stronger and stronger. He’s getting more and more experienced from fight to fight and soon, he’s going to be the best – not only in our team, but in the world. I have a lot of faith in him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s impactful remarks have only heightened the excitement surrounding Saygid Izagakhmaev’s future in the sport. His arrival in the welterweight division is set to ignite excitement — a weight class brimming with top-tier fighters. Earlier this year, Islam Makhachev made the move to welterweight, aiming for a potential showdown with the current champion, Jack Della Maddalena.

With Saygid Izagakhmaev and Makhachev both making strides in the same division, it raises an intriguing question: could these two teammates, molded by the same legacy, eventually face off in the Octagon?