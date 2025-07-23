Khabib Nurmagomedov Keeps Late Father’s Legacy Alive With New Gym in 5,300 Sq Ft Expansion Plan

Even in retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t sitting still. Famed for his discipline both inside and beyond the Octagon, ‘The Eagle’ has now turned his attention to something more personal: a vision that began long before he became a global superstar. While many ex-fighters pursue commentary or business ventures abroad, Nurmagomedov stayed in Dagestan, working behind the scenes to make his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov‘s dream a reality.

Over the years, Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed a desire to create a system that will empower Dagestani youth while welcoming fighters from all around the world. That vision just took a significant stride forward. This week, ‘The Eagle’ announced a significant extension of its present training facility, which would include a new 5,300 square foot hangar.

But that is not all. A second gym is also in the works, indicating a long-term strategy that extends well beyond local outreach. The new facilities will cater to both locals and what he terms “sports tourists.”

These are athletes from all around the world who will travel to Dagestan for 2-3 weeks of intensive training. The gyms will have dedicated areas for MMA, striking, grappling, and sambo, as well as top-tier coaches and sophisticated infrastructure. This is not the former lightweight champion’s first move in that direction.

Years ago, he and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov opened their first gym together, with the goal of developing a “factory” for future fighters. That facility has everything from wrestling mats to a study room and was often full with students, which ‘The Eagle’ said made him prouder than any title.

In a world where athletes frequently move on, the former champion has decided to double down. By growing his gyms and attracting worldwide fighters to Dagestan, he is not only honoring his father but also spreading Dagestani tenacity, discipline, and fighting culture to the rest of the world. His father had hoped that the gym would set an example for Russia. Khabib Nurmagomedov is now taking that ambition global.

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes his influence and training to Malaysia

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ambition to develop global MMA through elite-level training has expanded beyond Dagestan. Following the revelation of his big gym expansion at home, ‘The Eagle’ is expanding his wings farther east, this time to Malaysia. What began as a tribute to his late father’s dream has quickly become an international model, with Johor ready to host his outpost for creating future champions.

This isn’t just a vanity project under his name. The planned gym in Johor, which was agreed upon through a memorandum of understanding between Nurmagomedov and the Johor Sports Council, shows a shared commitment to youth development. Local politicians, including Johor’s Menteri Besar and even the Crown Prince, have supported the Dagestani’s idea.

The plan includes a professional-grade MMA cage, rehabilitation pools, and high-performance weightlifting zones. It’s more than just a gym. It’s a statement: Malaysia is prepared to train among the best. Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen the power of a structured system to benefit not only fighters but entire communities.

By bringing his methods to Southeast Asia, he is bridging cultures through combat, creating environments where discipline meets opportunity. This latest venture shows that for ‘The Eagle,’ retirement is not the end of his fighting legacy; it’s just the beginning of building others’.