Khabib Lays Down His Training Philosophy Only to Be Contradicted by Own Coach

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov truly a “remote controller” for his teammates? That question gained traction after former UFC star Dustin Poirier subtly suggested it. Since retiring from competition, Khabib has carried forward his father’s legacy and positioned himself as the clear leader of his team, directly mentoring fighters like Islam Makhachev. In fact, he keeps his squad away from outside distractions and ensures they follow the principles taught by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

At the same time, his teammates have sharpened their striking skills for years at American Kickboxing Academy under head coach Javier Mendez, who also helped shape Khabib Nurmagomedov’s own career. Naturally, the team respects and follows both mentors. However, the fighters recently faced a difficult phase when they had to choose between contrasting philosophies and tactical approaches presented by the two coaches.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach challenges the traditional role

“Don’t make up your own plan. The plan has been set for a long time. No need to reinvent the wheel. Sit down and get to work,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov in the latest video clip posted by Red Corner MMA, while his disciplined students, including Indian MMA fighter Owais Yaqoob and many others, watched.

Khabib always follows his father’s plan without question, which allowed him to retire with a perfect 29-0 record. His teammates, like Islam Makhachev, follow him just as closely. In fact, recently, Makhachev admitted he would retire immediately if Khabib told him to, and he wouldn’t fight on the upcoming UFC White House card if ‘The Eagle’ opposed it.

However, besides Khabib Nurmagomedov, his kickboxing coach Javier Mendez also sat with the team. At the same time, Mendez brings his own philosophy, which sometimes directly challenges Khabib’s approach.

“Me as a coach, because of mistakes I made in my career,” said Javier Mendez, “I learned that not all the time is the coach correct. Sometimes the fighter is correct. So I have to always look at what you guys tell me.”

“If you say, coach, today I’m burnt out, I’m tired, I wanna take the day off, I will look at you and go, okay, what kind of fighter is this person?”

Coach Javier follows a different, more Western approach than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s orthodox style, because he has taken his own unique journey. He began his career as a fighter, but decades ago, he then transitioned to a full-time coaching role and honed his skills as a coach while carefully guiding his students.

Still, since Nurmagomedov emerged as a coach, he has taken the spotlight as the main coach, a fact even Mendez openly acknowledges.

‘The Eagle’s journey through Mendez’s eyes

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov trained under and learned from his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, from a young age, his father also encouraged him, early on, upon entering the UFC, to train with the American Kickboxing Academy’s head coach, Javier Mendez. Over time, Mendez helped the Sambo champion ‘The Eagle’ strengthen into an MMA legend, sharpening his striking and overall MMA skills.

In fact, Mendez’s kickboxing expertise played a key role in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s development. However, after Nurmagomedov’s father passed away, Nurmagomedov assumed the mantle as head coach and took full control, which changed the dynamics in the Dagestan camp.

“Khabib is more the leader,” Javier Mendez told Helen Yee. “He runs everything just like his father did and I come in and I do my little bits here and there. For the most part, I do what I’ve been always doing. I come in and I do my thing and Khabib, in all honesty, has always been coaching these guys even when he was fighting.”

So, how do you see Khabib Nurmagomedov as a coach? Do you think he ranks among the best, or do his statements in recent years rather show overconfidence and pride? Share your thoughts below.