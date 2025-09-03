Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Urgent Changes to Islam Makhachev’s Dagestan Camp for UFC 322

After Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from the sport at UFC 254 in October 2020, Islam Makhachev rose as Dagestan’s next poster boy. Since then, he’s already carved out his legacy in the lightweight division, defending the 155-pound crown four times. Now, the former champ sets his sights on UFC 322, chasing glory in a quest for double gold. But the road ahead isn’t that simple. Jack Della Maddalena looms as his toughest test yet. So, ahead of November 15th, his mentor has introduced crucial changes in camp.

From October to November, the Dagestani camp is set for a hectic run. Usman Nurmagomedov kicks things off with his PFL clash against Phil Hughes on October 3 in Dubai. Then, Umar Nurmagomedov returns against Mario Bautista on October 25 in Abu Dhabi. With that schedule, head coach Javier Mendez is already stationed in the Middle East, handling his mentorship duties. Many assumed Islam Makhachev’s UFC 322 camp would take place back in Dagestan. But Javier revealed it was Khabib who decided they would remain in Dubai for the entire camp.

Javier Mendez Reveals the Changes Made by Khabib Nurmagomedov to Islam Makhachev’s Camp

In a Submission Radio interview, the AKA coach revealed, “From what I know, originally I was supposed to go to Dagestan. But Khabib said, “No coach, I’m the old guy now’. They just want to give me a lot of time to rest. They know I love Dubai. They said, ‘Hey coach, why don’t you stay in Dubai? We’ll come to you on September 14th, we’ll start the training camp for Usman’s fight on October 3rd. And then, from there, we’ll do Umar’s fight on October 25th in Abu Dhabi in the UFC, and after that we’ll take off to New Jersey for Islam’s fight.’” I said, “Okay! Whatever they want me to do, I’m gonna do.”

That’s a major shift for Islam Makhachev’s camp. It’s still unclear whether skipping his usual home base before the biggest fight of his career could impact his performance. But one thing’s certain. He has some of the sharpest minds in the sport guiding him. With Javier Mendez and Khabib in his corner, the Dagestani star is well covered. Now, the real intrigue lies in how he prepares to deal with the reigning welterweight champion, fresh off a statement win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, already issued a stern warning to the opposite camp, stating in a Submission Radio interview, “I think Jack will knock him out,” pointing out that Islam might not have the chin to handle the damage that JDM’s punches deliver. However, it seems Javier Mendez is ready with his answer as well.

Javier Mendez Says Dagestani Champ Is Ready for a 5-Round War

Islam Makhachev has always been a fighter who’s only real close call was against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, and a tough, competitive battle with Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. So, there’s no doubt he never shies away from a proper scrap. With that in mind, AKA head coach Javier Mendez believes the former 155-pound champ will be more than ready for a five-round war and will be even more dangerous when he sticks to his corner’s guidance.

In that same Submission Radio Interview, Javier Mendez said, “We can do it all. So, for me, it’s one of those scenarios of let’s see what he gives us. And remember! I always say we can change Islam second to second, minute to minute, round by round. So I’m prepared to go five rounds like that. So, if we need to do that, we will do that, and Islam, because, whenever Khabib tells him to do something or I tell him, or Magomed and Saif Safoola, you know.”

Well, it’s a known fact that Islam always keeps his ears open inside the cage. Remember UFC 267 against Dan Hooker? The Dagestani warrior followed Khabib’s advice from the corner and sealed a first-round submission victory. That shows just how crucial corner work can be in a high-voltage fight.

With that being said, Islam Makhachev is only a few months away from clashing with Jack Della Maddalena. Do you think his preparation and corner guidance will help him become a double champion? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!