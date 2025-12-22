Khabib Nurmagomedov, Novak Djokovic Link-Up Takes MMA and Tennis Worlds by Storm

As retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov met tennis champion Novak Djokovic, they were sure to set the sporting world ablaze. The legends once crossed paths at the AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) facility with head-coach Javier Mendez, who shared some UFC trivia with the icons.

In a throwback video (from December 2023) shared by Javier Mendez, the AKA head coach went over the UFC champions who walked through the AKA doors since its inception. Flaunting the deep lineage that runs through the training facility, “My first UFC champion was Frank Shamrock,” he says, before ticking off Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and current lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Moreover, Mendez has himself trained around 20 UFC fighters. What made the video surreal was the presence of tennis icon Novak Djokovic, sparking conversation across the comment section of fans who took interest in both disciplines.

On the topic of pound-for-pound champions, or simply put, the best in the sport regardless of weight classes, a fan lightheartedly quipped, “And we have pound-for-pound best tennis 🎾 player of all time – @djokernole 🇷🇸❤️.” The rest of the comment section also echoed similar respect and admiration for Djokovic, who often finds himself drawing from other sports onto the tennis court.

One fan couldn’t believe their eyes, as they commented, “I can’t believe im seeinf Djokovic and Khabib in one frame 😮❤️🙌.” Yet another shared that sentiment, writing, “My favorite tennis player and favorite fighter hanging out 🤯.” Others pulled Mendez into the conversation, too, commenting: “2 great legend and a legendary coach.”

Some others couldn’t help but point out the third legend in the frame, Javier Mendez, for his tactical coaching and humble approach. Comments like, “coach Javier you are a legend Sr,” and “The legendary coach Jav 👏” flecked the comment section. Another user outright crowned Mendez as the best, as they wrote, “The most legendary MMA coach = @akajav 👑.”

But when Dagestani legend Khabib Nurmagomedov joins the reel, the comments aren’t complete without the Dagestan meme, as one user sarcastically quipped, “Send Novak 2-3 years daghestan and forget 😂.” However, that is not to undermine Djokovic’s mastery, as some even pointed out how the UFC fighter should be the one visiting Serbia to pick up some tennis skills.

As it turns out, the Dagestan meme isn’t way off from reality, with ‘Nole’ having asked for grappling advice from the grappling maestro Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Novak Djokovic looks for ‘Eagle’s grappling advice

Novak Djokovic has commanded headlines for topping the ATP rankings and clinching the Grand Slam 24 times. No doubt ‘Nole’ is indeed the best tennis player of his generation. However, known for being a true athlete and drawing lessons and levers from other sports, Djokovic engages in multiple other disciplines, including BJJ.

In 2021, ‘Nole’ posted a clip of him grappling, calling Khabib Nurmagomedov for oversight, who quickly jumped on the wagon. The then-lightweight champion advised how Djokovic still has to work on his “Smashing Skills,” giving rise to a hilarious interaction between the two long before they met each other at AKA.

Djokovic has shared his interest in BJJ for a long time, joining the Life Academy Bordeaux in 2023. Since then, Djokovic has visited other gyms, with drop-ins at academies like the Bittan Academy in Spain. His visit to the AKA Gym, which has forged the legendary sagas of numerous UFC champions, was yet another step in his grappling journey.