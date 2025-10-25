Khabib Nurmagomedov Partners With Company Overseeing $29B in Assets

After defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24, 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, honoring a promise he made to his mother. Though his fighting days are behind him, the 37-year-old remains a powerful presence in the world of mixed martial arts. However, now, ‘The Eagle’ is spreading his wings beyond the combat domain, entering a major business venture with MultiBank Group—an organization managing assets worth over $29 billion.

According to reports, Nurmagomedov has joined forces with MultiBank Group to launch a new global platform that merges sports and financial technology. The company, headquartered in Dubai, aims to build a regulated, tokenized sports ecosystem. This will bridge professional sports with blockchain-driven financial products and real-world digital assets. Nurmagomedov expressed his excitement for the partnership on social media earlier today.

Khabib Nurmagomedov plans on opening 30 gyms across the world

In a video shared on X, the former UFC lightweight champion updated fans on his latest venture. “I’m very happy to announce my exclusive partnership with Multibank Group, [a] world-leading finance institution,” he said. “Together with chairman Mr. Naser Taher, we [are] launching something truly unique, [connecting] sport, finance, and technology, [through] MBG token.”

He went on to reveal that the collaboration would also support the expansion of his global fitness brand. “Our plan is [to open] around the world 30 Khabib Gyms. It will be promoted by the MultiBank ecosystem, and it will create a lot of opportunities for athletes and fans around the world. It will be [a] beautiful project,” he concluded.

Notably, the partnership stems from Mr. Taher’s vision for an exclusive joint venture granting MultiBank the exclusive rights to develop and promote projects under Nurmagomedov’s brand—covering the Khabib Gyms, Gameplan, and Eagle FC. The initiative will operate within MultiBank Group’s regulated digital ecosystem, powered by its flagship $MBG Token.

According to a report from Entrepreneur, Khabib Nurmagomedov added, “This partnership with MultiBank Group is built on shared values of strength, respect, and discipline. Together with Multibank, we are building real global opportunities that go beyond sport, empowering athletes and fans through a regulated and innovative digital ecosystem. This is only the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Founder and Chairman Mr. Naser Taher also shared his take on the new partnership.

MultiBank’s initiative adds to the UAE’s vision

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Naser Taher shared his vision for the collaboration, stating, “From the UAE, we are shaping a new blueprint for the business of sport through the regulated tokenization of real-world sports assets (RWSA).” Founded back in 2005, MultiBank Group has its roots in more than 20 countries, including Australia, Germany, and the UAE.

Taher continued, “Together with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and powered by our ecosystem token, $MBG, we are uniting finance and athletics into a single transparent, technology-driven ecosystem—one built on trust, innovation, and the strength of the MultiBank framework.” He further emphasized that “this initiative proudly aligns with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for digital asset innovation and world-class sports.”

With this partnership, it’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov is entering an exciting new phase of his post-fighting career. But what do you make of this bold move by ‘The Eagle’?