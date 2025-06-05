Khabib Nurmagomedov Remains Silent as Tony Ferguson Sends Crucial Update on MMA Career

“Just come with me, make money, do like some Ultimate Fighter show,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov almost three years ago. ‘The Eagle’ was the first person to talk about competing as a coach opposite Tony Ferguson on The Ultimate Fighter. But in the wake of ‘El Cucuy’s recent proposal to go ahead with that plan, the 29-0 legend has remained unusually quiet, as his former coach, Javier Mendez, claimed that it’s Nurmagomedov’s decision to make.

With Tony Ferguson calling for an appearance on a series of TUF, fans may wonder if he’s considering retirement. The former UFC interim champion left the promotion on a sour note, failing to grab a win since the turn of this decade. Has he come to terms with his career coming to an end? Well, his UFC chapter is over, but by no means is his career done. As he waits to see what Khabib Nurmagomedov has to say about his proposal, Ferguson has assured fans that he’s still an active fighter.

Tony Ferguson continues to train while waiting for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s answer

Despite the eight-fight losing skid that led fans to believe that he’s way past his prime, Tony Ferguson says he’s only getting better. It’s no surprise that he maintains this stance because he shared the same sentiment in 2023, when he claimed that he was just entering his prime years. Some may refute this claim, but that’s what ‘El Cucuy’ believes as he continues to train for his next challenge.

“‘Testing My Might, I Just Might’ Enguarde. Moving Much More Efficiently,.. On Pace. Weights Low, Feeling Strong & Precision Increasing,” Tony Ferguson wrote in an Instagram post with a video of him training with a dummy. “I’m only going to get sharper here on out – Champ -CSO- #Research&Development. ‘All Dynamic Advanced Machine.'”

Well, training is one thing and fighting is another, as seeing a fight materialize in his post-UFC career has been tough for Tony Ferguson. He was initially scheduled to take on ex-Bellator star Dillon Danis in the GFL’s inaugural event last month on 25th May. But the lack of investor support reportedly led the owners to postpone the event. Meanwhile, Ferguson remains hopeful about this fight materializing soon, as he shared a message about it recently.

‘El Cucuy’ is hopeful about the Dillon Danis fight taking place soon

Just days after the first two GFL shows got postponed, Tony Ferguson shared a message on Instagram, as he always does, giving an update on his fight against Dillon Danis. ‘El Cucuy’ assured his fans that the fight’s still on, as in, it’s still planned to go down. While sending a message of warning to Conor McGregor‘s former BJJ coach, ‘El Cucuy’ promised that there will be some news coming soon.

“Ahhhh Yes, The Journey Is The Part You Remember anyways,” Tony Ferguson wrote on social media. “Ol’e Moose Knuckle Danis Still Gon’ Get Demolished. I Know Kung Fooooooooooo. Ahhh Wah Wah Wahhh Waaaaaaaaaaahhhh Zaaaaaahhhh MF’as!!! Act Accordingly & Form Rank B—-es,” Tony Ferguson added. “Champ -CSO- Fight News Soon.”

It’s worth noting that Tony Ferguson’s last UFC fight was on August 3, 2024, against Michael Chiesa, and he is currently on an eight-fight losing streak, with his last victory dating back to June 2019.

Well, so far, there is no update on Tony Ferguson’s next fight. So, should he consider moving from the GFL to the PFL? But then again, the PFL is facing issues with fighters having to sit on the shelves with the lack of fights. Things aren’t very clear, but Ferguson is still not ready to hang up his gloves for good. What do you think? Should the former UFC interim lightweight champ keep fighting or call it a career, as he’s currently 41 years old? Maybe Khabib Nurmagomedov can help him out. Regardless, let us know in the comments down below.