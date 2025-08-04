Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Defends America in Hard-Hitting Story of Bullying and Verbal Abuse

For decades, Javier Mendez has been the quiet architect behind some of MMA’s greatest legacies. You know the names, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier. Each of them walked through the doors of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose and left as champions. But Mendez’s journey wasn’t without hardship. He faced immense challenges and overcame them without asking for handouts. “Latinos don’t beg for help. We do what we gotta do to make things happen,” Mendez once said, a mantra that helped him rise above the difficulties of his childhood.

Last month, on the 93rd episode of The Detached Podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime trainer appeared alongside host Sophia for an episode titled, “The Mind Behind Champions: Javier Mendez on Coaching MMA Legends.” During the interview, Sophia brought up Mendez’s difficult upbringing and reminded him of the bullying he endured in his early years. In case you don’t recall, Mendez previously opened up to A.J. Perez of Men’s Health, reflecting on his struggles as an immigrant in the U.S., where he faced language barriers, cultural isolation, and constant bullying. Naturally, the host wanted to know more.

Javier Mendez recalled his early years with humility and honesty. “Yeah, growing up was not quite difficult in the sense of bullying, but in the sense of poverty? Yes, it was,” he shared on The Detached Podcast. Reflecting on his childhood, he mentioned how it all began when his father brought the entire family, along with his uncle and grandfather, to the United States in a pickup truck. Mendez was just six years old when they made the journey, chasing the promise of a better life.

His family settled in San Jose, California, hoping it would be a good place to raise young Javier. But life in the U.S. brought its own set of challenges. “When I came here, I was being bullied, verbally, not physically. But I would be the one to get physical with them because I didn’t know how to speak back,” Mendez revealed. Labeled with slurs like “wetback” and “Mojado,” he responded the only way he knew, using his fists.

But what shocked many was who the bullying came from. “The kids that always picked on me, they are not Americans,” Mendez told Sophia. “They were Mexican-Americans. So it was my own Latino kind that would call me names, not the Americans, not anybody else, but Mexicans. So I would fight with them.” Despite the painful memories, Javier Mendez’s resilience helped shape his character, and the adversity only fueled his journey from outsider to elite MMA coach.

Now in a much better place, Javier Mendez has committed himself to helping the next generation of fighters. He’s not just shaping athletes, he’s also guiding young lives, offering them a path he once had to carve out on his own. And what’s more, he’s brought his son into the fold, passing down not only his knowledge but his mission.

Javier Mendez reveals the next MMA coaching phenom is in the family

The man who once sharpened The Eagle’s MMA game to a razor’s edge now believes his 26-year-old son, Jeremy Mendez, could be the future of American Kickboxing Academy. Could he even be the next great coach in MMA? That’s the question lingering after Javier Mendez’s recent praise for his son’s early success in the corner.

During a chat with Submission Radio a few months ago, later shared as a clip on Instagram, Javier Mendez couldn’t hide his pride. “Team Khabib and AKA, you know, my son Jeremy Mendez who I’m very, very proud of. I got to corner with him for the very first time here with Romero Cotton against a very tough Brazilian,” he shared. “I love my son, I love what he’s doing, and he’s become one hell of a coach and a corner man.” For Javier Mendez, it wasn’t just a milestone moment, it was something of a revelation.

He continued, “I was so impressed with him and the advice he was giving his fighter… I was just in awe. I told my son, ‘I’m so proud of you. You’re ahead of your dad.’ I’m just looking forward to the day he accomplishes his goals and is considered one of the top coaches.”

Coming from the man who coached the most dominant lightweight in UFC history, that's no small statement. But perhaps the biggest compliment came when Javier Mendez added, "He's only 26, and this is what he wanted: to be a coach. And he's doing an unbelievable job. The kid works like crazy." And for fans of AKA, this may be more than a proud dad moment, as it could very well be the passing of a torch.

Submission Radio interview, Mendez estimated that Islam may have only "maybe another three fights total" before retiring, placing a subtle clock on his next run at title glory. That adds deeper context to AKA's legacy transition—from the era defined by Khabib and Islam's dominance to a future shaped by Jeremy. That said, what are your thoughts on Javier Mendez's son's budding career?