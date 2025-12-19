brand-logo
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Favorite UFC Fighter Reveals the Only Way to Beat Islam Makhachev

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Dec 19, 2025

Is Islam Makhachev even beatable? That’s what fans have been asking after the Dagestani icon became a two-division champion by dominating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. Moreover, the reigning 170 lbs champ also tied Anderson Silva’s record of a 16-fight win streak, which only escalated that doubt. But according to his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s favorite fighter, Georges St. Pierre, the only way to beat Makhachev is to build effective scrambling while utilizing offense on the feet.

“To beat Islam Makhachev, you would need a guy that can match his wrestling in a way that either controls his takedowns or, if he gets put down, manages to scramble back up and also fight him standing up.” 

“There’s a guy that gave him a lot of trouble; he was my training partner, his name was Mansour Barnaoui. It was in Islam’s early career. If you look at that fight, it could’ve gone the other way as well. The way Mansour fought Makhachev is the way you need to fight.” ‘GSP’ told TheBreakTalk  

This is a developing story…

