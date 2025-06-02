Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Refusal to Shake Female Broadcaster’s Hand Takes a Wholesome Turn for MMA & Soccer World at UCL Finals

Do you remember the incident at Bellator 300 Winner’s Circle, when Liz Carmouche extended her hand to shake Usman Nurmagomedov’s? The Dagestani champion respectfully refused to shake her hand and stirred up the MMA realm. Now, the sporting world witnessed a similar act, but with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kate Scott in the spotlight. But what really happened between the former undefeated UFC lightweight champion and the British broadcaster? Let’s find out!

According to various sources, Nurmagomedov’s religion stops him from touching any person of the opposite gender who is not related to him. And that definitely included the CBS host. The former UFC flyweight contender, Cynthia Calvillo, offered her views on the situation. Talking to The Score, she said, “It’s a little bit weird because of their religion… they won’t train with women… (Khabib) is still showing technique and stuff like that. So I still get to watch it. But it doesn’t bother me … because they’re not really being directly rude to me.” And it’s true. Nurmagomedov has almost always shown respect where respect was due. But let’s walk through the video that has been going viral recently.

The video showed Nurmagomedov entering the CBS Sports’ booth after PSG defeated Inter Milan with a score of 5-0 in Munich, Germany. If you’re wondering about it, Nurmagomedov is a PSG fan and is friends with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club president. Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov shook hands with iShowSpeed, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards. But things took a rather wholesome turn as he greeted Kate Scott.

The viral video then showed Scott extending her hands towards ‘The Eagle,’ as she greeted him with a “nice to meet you.” However, the 36-year-old put a hand to his heart and greeted Scott back, “Nice to meet you.” Needless to say, Scott showed commendable professionalism and apologized for trying to shake Nurmagomedov’s hand. And the conversation went on smoothly.

Soon, the visuals reached Reddit as an account shared them on the platform. The caption to the post read, “MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to shake hands with a woman due to his religion. She apologizes to him for the offense.” And as soon as the post went live, the fans took control of the comments section. Let’s see what they have to say.

Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves the fans in shock with his act after the Champions League final

Most fans believed that things went as smoothly as they could. The commendations indeed were showered on Nurmagomedov and Scott for handling the situation in the best possible way. One of the fans wrote, “They both handled that very well and quickly.” Another fan claimed that it was nothing short of a respectful interaction. The fan commented, “Respectful and tactful.”

A few others pointed out that Nurmagomedov was actually greeting Scott in a different manner. One of the fans claimed, “It is out of respect. Notice how he holds his hand to his heart; this is a greeting in itself.” Another fan added to the notion and pointed out, “He also chose another way of gesturing towards her without having to touch her.”

Meanwhile, another fan added, “Yeah that was really respectful from both of them.”

What are your thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s act? How well do you think he managed the situation? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.