Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Teammate Among Nine Fighters Cut in Recent UFC Roster Purge

In a little over 100 days, the UFC will complete its first year under the Paramount+ partnership. But before the promotion closes the chapter on 2026, it is trimming its roster further to make room for new talent. Reportedly, the UFC has cut nine fighters from the company, including Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate.

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According to MMA Mania, the UFC has parted ways with Lyman Good, Saygid Izagakhmaev, Bruno Lopes, Bekzat Almakhan, Cody Gibson, Aoriqileng, Ravena Oliveira, Stewart Nicoll, and Hailey Cowan.

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While the list includes seasoned veterans such as Chinese bantamweight Aoriqileng (26-14) and American 135-pounder Cody Gibson (21-13), one name has grabbed most of the attention: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Saygid Izagakhmaev. The Dagestani was one of the UFC’s most notable signings last year, but he ultimately failed to live up to the expectations.

Izagakhmaev entered Dana White’s promotion with a 22-2 record. He had previously competed in ONE Championship, where he went 3-0 at Asia’s prominent MMA promotion. Because of that, many expected the 32-year-old Dagestani to continue his dominance like several of his teammates. However, he ended up dropping back-to-back fights against Nicolas Dalby and Abubakar Vagaev before ultimately getting axed by the promotion.

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The Makhachkala native left the UFC without a win, carrying a 22-4 record. But despite his underwhelming run, Izagakhmaev is likely to find a new place to compete, as his overall record remains decently impressive. Still, it won’t be a stretch to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has been training with him since the beginning, envisioned a very different future for his longtime teammate.

“I’ve been training with Saygid my whole life,” Khabib told ONE Championship in 2022. “I know how much he improves every year. I know how dedicated he is. He’s getting physically stronger and stronger. He’s getting more and more experienced from fight to fight, and soon, he’s going to be the best – not only in our team, but in the world. I have a lot of faith in him.”

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Imago January 27, 2022, MIAMI, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FL- JANUARY 27: Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks with the press during the Eagle FC 44 – Spong vs Kharitonov event at FLX Cast Arena on January 27, 2022 in MIAMI, FL, United States. MIAMI, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20220127_zsa_p175_049 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Despite ‘The Eagle’s faith, his teammate fell short of his first UFC run. Still, Izagakhmaev can certainly make a comeback if he proves himself outside promotions. However, getting into Dana White’s company would be incredibly tough because they are packing the rosters with Contender Series standouts.

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So far, the UFC has signed 28 fighters from Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10 in 2026, which saw rising talents like Alex Apodaca and Nick Galanti earn their spots on the roster. In that case, the athletes would have to work extra hard to secure their place in the promotion.

That said, it’s not the first time the UFC has cut one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammates.

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UFC axed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov

Just like Saygid Izagakhmaev, Zubaira Tukhugov is also one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s closest teammates. In fact, Tukhugov was also involved in the infamous brawl with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Following the incident, the promotion reportedly terminated Tukhugov’s contract. But it was Khabib who forced the UFC brass to reinstate him by threatening to leave the promotion.

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Plus, the former lightweight champion also gave his teammate a spot on the UFC 242 card, where he defended the strap against Dustin Poirier. However, the Russian 155er’s time in the UFC ultimately ran out, as the promotion decided to part ways with him after he lost to Elves Brener at UFC 284 via split decision, in a fight where he failed to make weight.

Though Tukhugov hasn’t properly revealed the details surrounding his UFC departure, he has a history of missing weight in multiple fights. The 35-year-old also had several fight cancellations during his UFC run, which many believe contributed to him getting axed from the promotion. But it’s not only Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate who got punished by the UFC.

Last year, the promotion cut Conor McGregor’s teammate Kiefer Crosbie from the roster following a three-fight losing streak.

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With that, it becomes clear that consistent performances and exciting showdowns are crucial for fighters looking to remain on the UFC roster. Otherwise, Dana White and Co. won’t think twice before completely removing them from the promotion.