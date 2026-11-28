Khabib Nurmagomedov is making a major move in Thailand, and this could be much bigger than just another gym opening. The former UFC lightweight champion is bringing his KHABIB Gym brand to Phuket, adding another key location to his rapidly expanding international training empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Eagle’ has teamed up with Sun Hills Development for the project, which could give his team a permanent foothold in Southeast Asia while taking the KHABIB Gym brand into another major destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Phuket, get ready! Khabib Gym × Sun Hills Development,” Nurmagomedov wrote on X. “A new level of sports. A new destination in Phuket. Coming soon!”

The partnership will bring KHABIB Gym to Phuket’s Layan and Bang Tao (Lakeside) areas, with the facilities built directly into Sun Hills’ luxury residential and hospitality developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanning around 500 to 700 square meters, the gyms will be open to both residents and resort guests, giving Nurmagomedov’s brand a permanent presence in one of Southeast Asia’s biggest tourist destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this won’t be your standard hotel gym. The facilities are expected to feature MMA, functional training, and recovery programs, along with training camps, masterclasses, coaching from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team, and regular visits from ‘The Eagle’ himself.

The Lakeside gym will also be part of the Sun Hills LAKESIDE complex, which includes residences, pools, a spa and wellness area, dining options, and coworking spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phuket project is just the latest addition to the former UFC lightweight champion’s growing gym empire. He opened his first branded gym in Abu Dhabi in 2022 and also built a high-altitude training center in his native Sildi, Dagestan, using his UFC 229 purse. The facility has since become an important part of his wider training setup. He also plans to someday open a gym in Gaza.

Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking that expansion across Asia and the Middle East. His Southeast Asian push had already reached Malaysia, where he signed an agreement with the Johor state government in December 2024. A 3,000-square-meter facility at the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre in Iskandar Puteri, near Johor Bahru, broke ground in November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malaysian project has already earned praise from within the country’s combat sports scene. Former professional fighter-turned-coach Melvin Yeoh believes a Khabib Gym could give local fighters a major boost as Malaysia’s MMA scene continues to grow.

“It is very hard to build local talent from the grassroots,” Yeoh said. “You can hire people to play for you, and of course, you would be proud if they win under your flag… but deep down inside we are all eager to have our first Malaysian [MMA] world champion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For ‘The Eagle,’ the Asian expansion could now give his fighters a training base much closer to the region. But there is an interesting twist to that move: his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, once did not want Khabib and his teammates training in Thailand during his fighting career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates weren’t allowed to train at AKA Thailand

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s undefeated run to the top of the UFC was built alongside an elite group of coaches and teammates, with his late father Abdulmanap among the biggest influences on his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javier Mendez and American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose also played a major role in shaping the fighter who eventually walked away with a perfect 29-0 record.

But despite ‘The Eagle’ becoming one of AKA’s biggest stars, there was one of the gym’s affiliate locations he apparently wasn’t encouraged to train at: Thailand.

AKA expanded into Thailand in 2014, with the facility founded and still owned by former UFC fighter and WEC title challenger Mike Swick. Despite its ties to the California gym, the UFC legend and several of his closest teammates rarely made Thailand part of their training routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swick later addressed Khabib’s absence in an interview with Red Corner MMA, revealing that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov saw Thailand as too much of a distraction for his fighters.

“You know, Khabib’s father always had an issue with coming to Thailand because it was a distraction,” Swick explained. “So I don’t think Khabib’s ever gonna come, and Islam and the guys close with Khabib.

“We do get a lot of Dagestani guys that come to Thailand, but for some reason his family didn’t want that distraction when he was in his career. Now he’s not (fighting), maybe he will come. I would love it.”

That possibility now looks very different with Khabib Nurmagomedov building his own facilities in Thailand. Instead of simply visiting an existing gym, he is putting KHABIB Gym locations inside major developments, potentially giving his team and fighters a permanent base in Asia.