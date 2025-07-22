Khabib Nurmagomedov Settles $1.8M Lawsuit, Defendant Issues Public Apology

Khabib Nurmagomedov is no stranger to remaining calm under pressure, and he recently won another quiet but decisive victory. However, this time, it came outside the Octagon. More than two years after filing a $1.8 million lawsuit against California-based gaming business Legionfarm, the UFC Hall of Famer has formally settled the case.

This brings an end to a long-running legal battle centered on NFTs, broken promises, and shifting global dynamics. What makes this case stand out isn’t just the amount at stake or Nurmagomedov’s celebrity status. Instead, the main highlight was how the court battle ended.

What Went Wrong Between Khabib and Legionfarm

The collaboration began in December 2021, when ‘The Eagle’ signed an agreement with Legionfarm, a platform that connects gamers with pros and influencers, to launch a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) featuring his likeness. The contract allows Legionfarm to mint and sell Khabib-themed NFTs in exchange for at least $3 million being paid to the former champion.

Nurmagomedov, for his part, was scheduled to take part in NFT-related promotional activities such as gaming events and social media marketing. Initially, both parties appeared dedicated. The Dagestani fulfilled his half of the agreement by participating in tournaments and posting content that was relevant to the collaboration.

However, by mid-2022, Legionfarm began pulling from the agreement. The corporation discontinued payments and began withdrawing from the project totally. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team claimed in court documents that the cause was related to external political circumstances, specifically the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite being a Dagestani-born Russian citizen, ‘The Eagle’ carried out his obligations. Legionfarm, situated in California, allegedly severed ties without terminating the contract, leaving Khabib Nurmagomedov underpaid and linked to an unsupported project.

After unsuccessful informal attempts to resolve the problem in 2023, Nurmagomedov filed a breach of contract lawsuit in the Southern District of New York for $1.8 million. Legionfarm countersued, but as the case progressed under Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, evidence overwhelmingly supported Nurmagomedov, showing that the corporation was primarily responsible for the contract’s collapse.

The court battle finally reaches a resolution

After nearly two years of legal back-and-forth, the parties have quietly settled out of court. Instead of fading away, the case ended with a public apology from Legionfarm. In a post on X, the corporation admitted fault, stating, “Legionfarm and Alexey Belyankin unequivocally apologize to Khabib Nurmagomedov for Legionfarm’s failure to fulfill its contractual obligations.”

They acknowledged that Khabib Nurmagomedov could have continued the lawsuit but opted for a peaceful closure, praising him as a “model business partner” and accepting full responsibility for the fallout. “We cannot thank Khabib and his team enough for their honesty, integrity, and kindness. Khabib was a model business partner, and Legionfarm’s failure to fulfill its commitments was Legionfarm’s fault alone.” The fact that a digital business openly “tapped out” to a former MMA champion is surely a rare feat only ‘The Eagle’ can achieve.

For Khabib Nurmagomedov, who remained mostly silent throughout the fight, the outcome confirms the professional image he has built since quitting the UFC. Although the case lacked the glamor of a pay-per-view main event, Nurmagomedov’s handling of the Legionfarm dispute surely stands out — not only for how it began, but also for how he ended it.