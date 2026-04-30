Khabib Nurmagomedov Shuts Down Arman Tsarukyan Over Vladimir Putin Funding Claim

Arman Tsarukyan has never shied away from showing his admiration for Khabib Nurmagomedov. Like many other fighters with a wrestling base, he has often cited ‘The Eagle’ as the model—not only for success within the cage but also for what a fighter can build outside of it.

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But in trying to praise that system, ‘Ahalkalakets’ seems to have made a claim that Nurmagomedov was swift to shut down. On the PBD Podcast, Arman Tsarukyan claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally supported the Dagestani by funding the construction of his gym.

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“Even Khabib, he got paid for his gym,” Tsarukyan said. “Vladimir Putin built him a gym. For example, you won a gold, and you want to build your own gym, they give you money to build your own gym.

“Yes. Yeah, I mean, they take care of… For example, somewhere, you go somewhere in Russia; if you’re a fighter or a wrestler in government or somewhere, they take care of you because you do something for your country. They take care of you so much.”

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That version of events, however, did not sit right with ‘The Eagle,’ as he publicly responded with a blunt denial.

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“This is absolutely not true,” he wrote on X. “No one ever paid for my bills or built gyms for me.”

That response matters because it directly contradicts a narrative that many fans have quietly believed for years. Khabib Nurmagomedov has long shared a visible relationship with Putin, often receiving public praise from the Russian president following landmark moments in his UFC career.

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One such notable moment was Nurmagomedov’s win over Conor McGregor, which led Vladimir Putin and the head of Dagestan to meet with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father to congratulate them.

To many, that symbolism conveyed the impression of state-sponsored backing behind the scenes. But, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the foundation for his success was laid elsewhere. His training camp in Dagestan, the Sildi Sports Complex, has widely been understood as a self-funded venture that continues the system and philosophy laid down by his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

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It has since become the heartbeat of one of MMA’s most powerful camps, producing exceptional fighters like Usman Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

And speaking of Makhachev, it is worth noting that this wasn’t the first time that ‘Ahalkalakets’ ruffled Khabib Nurmagomedov’s feathers. Because just a few days ago, he shared his pick for a fantasy matchup between ‘The Eagle’ and the reigning welterweight champion.

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Arman Tsarukyan chooses Islam Makhachev over Khabib Nurmagomedov

That quick correction from Khabib Nurmagomedov also carries a bit of irony considering Arman Tsarukyan has already sparked controversy involving the Dagestani legend. Earlier this month, ‘Ahalkalakets’ chimed in on one of the sport’s favorite fantasy debates, and his response put Islam Makhachev ahead of the man who built the blueprint.

When asked to select between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev in their prime, Arman Tsarukyan chose the latter without hesitation.

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“Islam Makhachev,” he told Adin Ross. “He is more well-rounded, and he has Khabib in his corner.”

In one sentence, ‘Ahalkalakets’ effectively framed Islam Makhachev as an improved version of the system Khabib created—a fighter with similar domination, broader weapons, and the advantage of learning directly from ‘The Eagle’ himself.

That is what makes Arman Tsarukyan’s view so interesting. He shared the cage with Makhachev, felt the pressure directly, and understands how difficult the puzzle is to solve. So when he gives Islam the advantage over an unbeaten icon like Khabib Nurmagomedov, it’s less hoopla and more informed respect.

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Whether ‘The Eagle’ agrees with that viewpoint is another matter entirely—Tsarukyan has found himself saying something that puts him right in the middle of Dagestan’s biggest MMA conversation.