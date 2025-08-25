Khabib Nurmagomedov Stands by Khamzat Chimaev Despite UFC Star’s Confession to Joe Rogan

Heading into UFC 319 with an 85.7% finish rate, Khamzat Chimaev aimed to notch the 13th finish of his career. However, Dricus Du Plessis proved no easy opponent. On the bright night of August 16 at the United Center, Chimaev made history as the first Chechen standout to claim the middleweight title.

From the opening bell, the matchup against the division’s puzzle, Du Plessis, appeared one-sided. Khamzat Chimaev quickly imposed his will, controlling the South African for over 21 minutes and showcasing his elite grappling. Despite this dominance, Chimaev made no submission attempts, leaving the only finish bid to Du Plessis, who tried a guillotine choke late in the fifth round — but ultimately it failed.

When the final bell sounded, Chimaev emerged victorious, although boos from the crowd reflected mixed reactions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hails Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant performance at UFC 319

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Khamzat Chimaev acknowledged the fans’ frustration while also praising his opponent’s resilience: “That guy is strong to the finish… This guy had great heart,” ‘Borz’ said. Meanwhile, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov offered further insight, explaining why Chimaev opted not to chase a finish despite his striking power and grappling prowess.

Speaking to Kamil Gadzhiev, Nurmagomedov drew parallels to his own five-round contest against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 — a fight remembered as a masterclass in control and strategy: “I’ve been in those situations myself, when I told my fighters — my students, for example — not to chase the finish at all. Because if you force it, you can lose energy, right? Or maybe you go for it — take the back, lock in a choke, go for an armbar — but then lose position. Too risky. There was too much at stake. I think that’s probably the reason.”

Furthermore, Khabib Nurmagomedov highlighted the energy demands of submission attempts.While Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio had long been a topic of discussion, ‘Borz’ proved in this fight that his conditioning is elite, maintaining control over Du Plessis for five full rounds without attempting a submission. This, ‘The Eagle’ explained, was part of a calculated strategy: dominate across the full duration of the fight to secure the belt.

After all, in championship bouts, “the result is what counts.”

Dricus Du Plessis breaks silence after UFC 319 middleweight title bout

Dricus Du Plessis has undeniably cemented his status as one of the UFC’s top middleweights, taking on elite competition including Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, and a two-time clash with Robert Whittaker. However, when he faced the Russian powerhouse Khamzat Chimaev — who, like fellow Russians Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, approaches fights with surgical precision — the matchup presented a new level of challenge.

At UFC 319, Chimaev’s relentless pressure and technical mastery dominated the South African contender for all five rounds, suffocating him. Now, two weeks after the bout, Du Plessis has finally broken his silence on Instagram. Sharing a glimpse into his recovery, he posted that he is spending time with family and friends while reflecting on the defeat. He acknowledged the setback but vowed to return stronger.

“My return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable,” Du Plessis wrote. “It’s been just over a week, and I have spent some time with my family and friends, those closest to me who will be with me win or lose. I embrace this loss with open arms, because, believe me, as much as I hate losing, it’s as much a part of life as it is part of our game — and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness. Without the bitter, the sweet wouldn’t be as sweet.”

While taking lessons from the defeat, Du Plessis made it clear that he is not one to accept loss lightly. “Make no mistake — I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am, however, an avid learner of the arts and of life itself.”

Industry chatter suggests Du Plessis may not have to wait long for another marquee bout. With Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, and even a resurgent Paulo Costa all angling for relevance, the South African could be paired with one of them in late 2025. Sources around the UFC indicate the promotion wants to keep him active, given his proven drawing power in both Africa and Europe.

With the UFC middleweight division constantly shifting, dramatic changes are expected by year’s end. Rising stars could shake up the rankings and even push established names like Israel Adesanya out of the top five. Amid the turbulence, one question looms large: can Du Plessis reclaim his crown and reassert himself at the pinnacle of the division?