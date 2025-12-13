Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Subtle Jab at Conor McGregor as Mike Tyson Gets Pulled Into Old Rivalry

Conor McGregor has never needed a microphone to stir a rivalry. Sometimes, a video does the job just fine. And this time, it pulled Mike Tyson into a feud that never seems to age. The clip was harmless on the surface. McGregor, back in Dublin, animated as ever, walking the 59-year-old boxing legend through footwork and combinations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It looked like a star-struck fan living out a fantasy. Or was it something else? Because within hours, a familiar name popped up in the comments, and the tone shifted instantly. Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t rant. He didn’t post a thread and didn’t even tag McGregor.

He just dropped a line in the comments that landed harder than most punches, “Show me how to wrestle ))))”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was it. Four words. A smiley. And suddenly, the MMA world was paying attention again. The comment, shared by Happy Punch on X alongside the video of McGregor “showing” Tyson boxing, was vintage Nurmagomedov. No need to explain the joke. Everyone knows the history. Everyone knows how their one fight ended. And everyone knows what ‘The Eagle’ valued most when it mattered.

The original video itself was already odd enough. McGregor, clearly energized, could be heard explaining a sequence he attributed to Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They go low to the body and go high, you see that shot? One, boom,” he said, bouncing through the movement. He added, “So I was doing this, right, like you [Tyson]. A lot of people in boxing step forward, yeah? You never, you jumped in and then you’re [much closer to the inside]. You’re right here and I’m just doing the simple drills.”

Then the camera cut to Mike Tyson with his mouth open and eyes wide. Either confused, overwhelmed, or simply amused by the moment. Was it respect? Was it disbelief? That ambiguity became the punchline once Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Because while McGregor was talking boxing theory, the Dagestani legend reminded everyone of the one lesson that defined their rivalry: wrestling.

Yet, this isn’t the first time their feud has resurfaced without warning. Just weeks ago, Conor McGregor reignited things by accusing Nurmagomedov of scamming fans over an online auction tied to signed papakha headwear.

Nurmagomedov fired back, calling McGregor “an absolute liar,” and defending both his name and his platform. Different topic. Same bitterness.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the backdrop hasn’t changed. Their October 2018 clash at UFC 229 remains the most infamous fight in MMA history. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman in the fourth round. Then came the chaos. A cage jump, a brawl, suspensions, fines, and a rivalry that has spilled far beyond the Octagon. But is there a way for the pair to make peace and let the feud die out?

Joe Rogan points out the only way Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s feud can come to an end

Joe Rogan doesn’t think time alone will cool this one off. Years have passed, careers have diverged, yet the aftershocks keep resurfacing in unexpected places. UFC 322 was the latest reminder. While Islam Makhachev was winning gold, chaos found McGregor’s long-time training partner, Dillon Danis again, this time at the cageside as a brawl exploded between him and the Dagestani camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan addressed it bluntly on his podcast, noting, “They just f— Dillon Danis up this past weekend. Did you see that? They don’t forget.” That line matters. Because to Rogan, this feud isn’t fueled by tweets or promotional trash talk. It’s personal memory. And memory doesn’t fade easily in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s world.

So what would it actually take to end MMA’s ugliest rivalry? The UFC color commentator is clear that if there’s a resolution, it won’t happen under bright lights. “It would have to be in private, and he would have to really mean it,” Rogan said when asked by his guest if peace was even possible.

Would a simple apology work? Rogan didn’t dismiss the idea outright, but he made the conditions clear, “And you’d have to convince Khabib that you really mean it, because he just doesn’t play that game. That talking s— to sell a fight, he doesn’t play that game. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

For ‘The Eagle’, words aren’t currency. Actions are. Respect isn’t negotiated publicly. It’s earned quietly, if at all. So does this rivalry ever truly end? Probably not. It doesn’t need fresh insults or new confrontations to survive. Sometimes, all it takes is a boxing drill, a confused heavyweight legend, and a single reminder of what mattered most when they finally locked the door and fought!