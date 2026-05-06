Khabib Nurmagomedov Under Fire After $29B Partnership Announcement Sparks Scam Allegations

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely revered by MMA fans for his remarkable career, never having lost a professional fight and rarely losing a round. However, the undefeated 29-0 legend often faces backlash whenever he promotes ventures even remotely related to cryptocurrency or online tokens. Now, after ‘The Eagle’ unveiled a new partnership with MultiBank’s crypto platform, which boasts a staggering $29 billion in assets, the fans started bringing out the “scam” accusations once again.

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“In every fight, the corner is the most important seat,” Khabib posted on X. “The corner sees what the fighter cannot. The corner stays calm when the noise is loudest. I do not put my name on things I do not believe in. I have said no to many. Today, I am saying yes. I am partnering with @multibankgroup, their crypto platform @multibank_io, and their utility token @MBGtoken. Established in 2005. 18+ licenses. $29 billion in assets.”

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For the unversed, MultiBank is a financial derivatives platform established in 2005 in California, USA, by Naser Taher, and is now headquartered in Dubai. Last year, the company signed a global partnership deal with Khabib, with the UFC legend promoting their regulated tokenized ecosystem, which they claim to be the first. This time, however, the former UFC lightweight champion has joined the company in promoting its cryptocurrency venture as well.

Other than MultiBank, ‘The Eagle’ is also known for promoting Pavel Durov’s Telegram, and he previously backed his own NFT project that spiraled into a major controversy. On the platform, Khabib launched and promoted the “Papakha” NFT last year, which he marketed as a digital gift for his fans.

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However, in reality, fans had to purchase the NFT and later sell it. After that, the fans were clearly unhappy with the Dagestani legend’s supposed bait and switch, which even Conor McGregor lambasted him for.

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Now, with Khabib Nurmagomedov promoting another crypto-related venture, fans have once again called him out, and they did not mince their words.

Fans bash Khabib Nurmagomedov for promoting Crypto currency platform once again

A fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “Another scam brother how do u still have fans.” This was followed by another user stating, “Bro enough crypto.” Another fan then took aim at Khabib and his manager, writing, “Whoever is managing Khabib now is absolutely vile… they just squeezing my goat dry.”

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To be fair, Khabib Nurmagomedov began promoting crypto-related platforms after retiring from MMA. ‘The Eagle’ started investing as early as 2021, initially collaborating with platforms like GoMining and Legacy Cards. Moreover, the Dagestani legend’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has been a long-time backer in his online ventures.

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In the same year, Khabib also joined the “Halal investing” platform Wahed, which remained under scrutiny. Most notably, in 2024, fans labeled the venture a scam after he promoted the platform with a $20 bonus for depositing money. Two years after that, the backlash appears just as intense, with fans once again calling out the lightweight legend.

One fan urged, “Stop doing this please Khabib, you don’t need the money!!” Another user targeted both Khabib and his fan base, writing, “Khabib try not to scam his brain dead fans challenge: IMPOSSIBLE.” However, it was not just the Dagestani legend and his manager who were criticized. Some fans even dragged his protege, Islam Makhachev, into it.

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“Tell ur prodigy to stop being a duck, maybe you wouldn’t have to worry about crypto so much,” a fan wrote. While the user did not specify who Makhachev is supposedly avoiding, the implication appears to point toward Ilia Topuria, as the two have gone back and forth on social media over accusations of ducking each other for a potential bout on the UFC White House card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s continued involvement in cryptocurrency ventures is clearly not sitting well with fans. However, it also does not appear that ‘The Eagle’ plans to step away from such collaborations anytime soon, considering how lucrative they are.