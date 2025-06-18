Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Javier Mendez Reveals 26-Year-Old Son Is Already Ahead of Him

For decades, Javier Mendez has been the quiet architect behind some of MMA’s greatest legacies. You know the names: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier. Each of them once walked through the doors of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose and left as champions. But this time, the story isn’t about the fighters in the cage. It’s about the legendary coach’s son carrying on the legacy laid down by his father, one corner at a time.

The man who once sharpened ‘The Eagle’s MMA game to a razor’s edge believes his 26-year-old son, Jeremy Mendez, might be the future of AKA. And maybe even the next great coach in MMA?

In a chat with Submission Radio, a clip of which was shared on Instagram by Mendez, he couldn’t hide his pride as he stated, “Team Khabib and AKA, you know, my son Jeremy Mendez who I’m very very proud of, I got to corner with him for the very first time here with Romero Cotton against a very tough Brazilian. And you know what? I love my son, I love what he’s doing and he’s become one hell of a coach and a corner man.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the AKA head coach and founder, it was more than a family milestone—it was a revelation. He continued, “I was so impressed with him and the advice he was giving his fighter and uh… I was just in all awe like I told my son, I’m so proud of you know, you’re ahead of your dad, and I just look forward to the day that he’s able to accomplish his goals and to be considered one of the top coaches.”

AD

A man who once coached the most dominant lightweight in UFC history is in awe of your work as a corner man and trainer? That’s no small statement. But the biggest compliment came later as he confessed, “And he’s got years to go, but you know what? He’s very young. He’s only 26, and this is what he wanted to be. He wanted to be a coach, and he’s doing an unbelievable job. I was so impressed with him. The kid works like crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javier Mendez (@akajav) Expand Post

For fans of AKA, this is more than just a proud dad moment. It could be a passing of the torch. Javier Mendez built AKA brick by brick when he first established the gym in 1985 and turned it into a house of champions. And now, Jeremy’s stepping into those same shoes.

Mendez’s personal story only adds weight to his words. He once said he became who he is because his dad told him, “You’ll never amount to anything.” It lit a fire he’s carried ever since. From being caught stealing crescent wrenches as a teen to becoming one of the most respected coaches in MMA history, Javier’s path wasn’t easy. But maybe that’s why he can spot greatness so early in his son. But while Jeremy Mendez is following in the footsteps of his father, another champion from AKA might be eyeing the same route as Khabib Nurmagomedov!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Javier Mendez reveals Islam Makhachev might be looking to emulate Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement plan

It’s not just the sons of legends stepping into coaching shadows. Some champions, it seems, are already nearing their final rounds. And according to Javier Mendez, Islam Makhachev may be closer to the end than fans think. Makhachev has already walked the same golden path carved out by his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both dominated the UFC’s lightweight division. Both leaned on discipline, control, and relentless pressure. And now, both may share one more thing—early retirement.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Mendez recently revealed, “I’m anticipating we’ll see [Islam] hopefully for maybe another three fights total.” The comment felt like a quiet countdown. A clock that’s already ticking.

Khabib Nurmagomedov once walked away on top. After beating Justin Gaethje and honoring the memory of his late father, he retired without looking back. UFC boss Dana White reportedly tried to lure him back. But nothing worked. As such, Mendez then shared, “Let’s see who’s in the works on that, if we get by JDM.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Makhachev’s record of 27-1 and most consecutive UFC lightweight title defenses has already cemented his place in GOAT conversations. Now, he’s seemingly preparing for a clash against welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena.

So here we are, one generation stepping into greatness, and another possibly stepping away from it. Javier Mendez has spent his life building champions, but now he’s watching his son, Jeremy, build something of his own. At the same time, Islam Makhachev, the reigning king of lightweight, might already be writing his final chapters. And if his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career is any clue, those chapters may come sooner than we expect!