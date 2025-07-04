Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Early Financial Struggles Before $40M Rise Revealed by Father Abdulmanap

The 3rd of July 2020 brought intense pain to Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was the day that marked the untimely passing of his father, the legendary Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He was only 57 years old when he developed a bilateral pneumonia – a complication associated with COVID-19. The senior Nurmagomedov succumbed to it in Moscow. His death completely broke ‘The Eagle’. Following his win at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov said, “This was my last fight. I promised my mother it would be. I can’t fight without my father.” But when he was alive, the legend was often asked one question – What was it like being the father of a champion?

Five years after his passing, a video has resurfaced wherein Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov interacts with students of the Financial College in Makhachkala. And that’s the place where the undefeated former lightweight champion’s father answered the most asked question. But he didn’t address it directly, and instead, narrated the story of the time when Nurmagomedov didn’t have his $40 million net worth.

Nurmagomedov’s father tied the question with what it was like being a champion and narrated, “We lived the 14 of us in this college dorm. Seven of the guys didn’t have a parent, either a mother or a father. They were my relatives. Two of the guys had parents that lived separately. Only four of the 14 grew up with a father and a mother. There were times when the fridge only had lamb fat, a lemon, and a couple of other things. And Khabib was the most vocal. He’d say, ‘Father, it’s time to go buy food.’”

To source food, Nurmagomedov Sr. would have to drive to town, visit his students’ parents, and then purchase the supplies. He even hired a cook to prepare meals for the gym members who could solely focus on their studies. He continued, “We had guys in university and here in the financial college. I was looking after five or six guys the whole day. Now, six of the guys from our gym make $12M a year together.” Indeed, a commendable achievement.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov continued, “What is it like being a champion while making that kind of money? They help us build roads, daycares, open gyms. They help the poor here and in Africa. What’s that like? You can make your own conclusions. It’s all hard work and education. Nothing was given to us, only hard work and education. And that would be my advice to you.”

Now, ‘The Eagle’ has retired from the MMA world and taken on the role of head coach for the Dagestani team. After all, Nurmagomedov is the only man suitable to fill the void his father left behind and continue his legacy. This is why the concept of ‘Father’s Plan’ often comes into the spotlight. But what exactly was the legendary coach’s plan?

Javier Mendez weighs in on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Father’s Plan’

During an interview with Gorilla Fighting, the AKA coach, Javier Mendez, revealed the truth about ‘Father’s Plan’. And it isn’t really about grappling or mauling opponents. He said, “‘Father’s plan’ is not grappling, okay, it’s not grappling. A lot of people think it’s grappling. It’s never been grappling. He’s greater than that. He was never one about ‘We’re just grappling’. No! Father’s plan is much more than that. It’s what you have that’s your advantage over your opponent. That’s father’s plan.”

He continued, “It’s about using your best strengths against your opponent’s weaknesses and understanding what they are. That’s father’s plan. No one knows that. You’re the first to know what exactly Father’s Plan was.” And that plan brought immeasurable laurels to the Dagestani team. After Khabib Nurmagomedov, we saw Islam Makhachev dominate the UFC lightweight division. We have also witnessed Tagir Ulanbekov, Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, and many others rise and make a name for themselves.

Even ‘The Eagle’ was vocal about it. “Father knows best,” was what he often said. After all, it was his father’s guidance that got him from having nothing to amassing an empire worth $40 million. What do you think about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s advice? Let us knows in the comments.