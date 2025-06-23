Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Time in Azerbaijan Ruined as Fans Demand Answers After Controversial UFC Baku Result

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have been in Baku to support his fighter, but by the end of the night, he had become the face of something totally different: wrath. Just a day after UFC Baku ended, the former lightweight champion posted an apparently innocent post on Instagram, standing tall and posing peacefully. However, the timing could not have been worse.

His fighter, Tagir Ulanbekov, had just won an exhausting unanimous decision over Azat Maksum, and fans crowded the comments section, demanding an explanation. On paper, Ulanbekov completed the job. The judges gave him scores of 29-28 and two 30-27s, bringing his record to 17-2.

But what fans saw in the cage painted a murkier picture. Maksum easily stuffed takedowns in the first round, delivered effective strikes throughout, and controlled and pressured the final two rounds. Even in the second round, where Ulanbekov increased the pace, Maksum emerged victorious thanks to a well-timed takedown.

The third round followed the same pattern: both fighters had moments, but Maksum’s late takedown felt significant, at least to the audience. Instead, the judges focused largely on Ulanbekov’s striking and control time, surprising fans.

The conclusion was clear: it was too close to label a blowout, but the 30-27 scoreline portrayed a one-sided picture. And standing behind Ulanbekov throughout the fight? ‘The Eagle’ himself, stone-faced and mute, as usual. That silence didn’t sit well when the results were announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov) Expand Post

By the time Khabib Nurmagomedov’s photo was posted, it was no longer just a snapshot. It became a lightning rod. Thousands rushed the comments section, doubting the outcome, seeking answers, and even claiming bias.

Fans demand answers from Khabib Nurmagomedov

The calmness of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s photo could not stop the flood that ensued. With the Tagir vs. Azat result hanging in the air, fans took it personally. They weren’t just reacting to a photo; they were confronting perceived injustice. And ‘The Eagle’? He became the man to answer for it, whether he liked it or not.

Many believed Azat Maksum was robbed of his rightful victory. “Azat won, not Tagir,” one user commented, getting right to the point. Others echoed the same verdict with minor variations—“Azat won honestly,” “Azat won purely objectively,” and “Azat won against Tagir 💪.”

These weren’t casual comments; they read like verdicts, delivered with the same confidence that fans felt while watching the fight unfold. The message was clear: Azat did more, and the scoreboards got it wrong.

Then followed the demands—both direct and personal. “@khabib_nurmagomedov, your fighter lost,” one fan wrote, addressing the retired champion directly. Others responded with more accusatory tones: “Accept the loss, Nurmagomedov,” and “Khabib, you are wrong. Azat won.” One fan even questioned his legacy, asking, “Where is your justice and honor?”

However, as is customary on the internet, the opposition also appeared. “Azat fans are being salty,” one commented. Another insisted without question that “Tagir clearly won the fight.” Fans were revved up, regardless of their stance, and they wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to speak. But will he break his silence?