Usman Nurmagomedov’s Abu Dhabi nightmare could be taking a dramatic turn. The undefeated PFL champion and several members of his Dagestani entourage were reportedly facing months behind bars, massive fines, and deportation after their explosive clash with Merab Dvalishvili and his team. But just days into the fallout, reports now claim Usman has already been released from UAE custody after Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped in to negotiate with authorities. Even ‘The Machine’ has now revealed what he’s heard about his rival’s fate.

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“Yes, that’s what I heard. I spoke with somebody today, and he mentioned the same thing [that Nurmagomedov had been released],” Dvalishvili said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I did see the picture about… Khabib was in Dubai, and hopefully we can help them.”

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The chaos began at Yas Hilton during RAF Abu Dhabi weekend. Usman Nurmagomedov and some members of his Dagestani entourage confronted Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili, and the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown altercation.

Footage from the incident showed Usman approaching Dvalishvili and slapping him before several others joined the confrontation. So, as expected, the fallout was serious for everyone involved.

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Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 10, 2020: Russian MMA fighters, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov L and Usman Nurmagomedov at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memory Tournament Fight Nights Global/GFC at Irina Viner-Usmanova Rhythmic gymnastics, Rhythmische Sportgymnastik, RSG Center. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0E682D

Authorities detained all 10 for nearly 48 hours. Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were released with a $14,000 fine; the eight Dagestani fighters, including Usman Nurmagomedov, faced six months in prison, $82,000 fines, and deportation.

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However, Russian media outlets are now reporting that Khabib Nurmagomedov had stepped in to negotiate with UAE authorities. According to those reports, the negotiations resulted in a possible agreement to release the detained fighters in stages, with Usman reportedly among those released on Monday.

Russian outlet UNN claimed the talks went on for an extended period before an agreement was reached to free the fighters gradually. The outlet reported that the first group was released a day earlier, while Usman was allegedly part of the second group.

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There was reportedly a condition attached to the arrangement as well. According to UNN, ‘The Eagle’ promised UAE officials that those involved would not publicly discuss the incident in interviews or on social media. But the reported agreement and Usman’s release have yet to be officially confirmed by UAE authorities or the fighters involved.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s reported involvement makes sense given his deep ties with the UAE. The former UFC lightweight champion has been welcomed by President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and maintained relationships with prominent figures including Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Tahnoun, and Sheikh Mansour.

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He and his team have also spent years training at facilities such as Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under official patronage, making his reported intervention on Usman’s behalf potentially far more significant than a typical intervention.

With those relationships in place, his reported efforts to negotiate over Usman’s situation could carry considerably more weight than a typical intervention.

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Merab Dvalishvili, meanwhile, has not pressed charges against Usman or the other fighters involved. He has also publicly expressed hope that the group would be released and recently apologized to a friend of Usman’s who was involved in the incident.

That makes the latest reports even more interesting. If the claims coming out of Russia are accurate, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s reported negotiations may have significantly changed the situation for Usman and the other fighters who were facing serious consequences in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi brawl.

For now, though, the reported agreement and Usman Nurmagomedov’s release have not been officially confirmed by UAE authorities or the fighters’ representatives.

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MVP wants to re-sign Usman Nurmagomedov as the UFC move remains in doubt

The latest developments could have major implications for Usman Nurmagomedov’s MMA future, especially with his potential UFC move now hanging in the balance. MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian has revealed that the promotion still wants to re-sign the undefeated PFL lightweight champion ahead of the PFL’s merger with MVP in January 2027.

The Dagestani had emerged as a major free-agent target after defending his PFL lightweight title by knocking out Archie Colgan at PFL New York in the final fight of his contract. The win left the undefeated Russian without another fight booked with the promotion, while reports linked him with a potential move to Dana White’s UFC.

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However, the Abu Dhabi incident changed everything. Usman Nurmagomedov’s reported six-month prison sentence put his immediate fighting future in serious doubt and raised questions over whether the UFC would still want to sign him.

Bidarian, who previously served as the UFC’s chief financial officer before founding MVP with Jake Paul in 2021, has confirmed that the PFL still holds an exclusive negotiating window for Nurmagomedov.

“He is not technically a PFL fighter, given he had his last fight. He is still under an exclusive negotiating window with us,” Bidarian told The National. “Obviously, we’re continuing to discuss with him and his team what the future looks like.

“And right now I think their focus is on the situation that occurred in Abu Dhabi. And when that gets cleared up, we’ll re-engage.”

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Bidarian also made it clear that the PFL has no plans to simply let its lightweight champion walk away following the merger.

“We’d love to continue to work with Usman,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dana White has made it pretty clear that he was far from impressed by what went down in Abu Dhabi. The UFC CEO didn’t hold back when asked about the incident at Thursday’s UFC 334 pre-fight press conference.

“What a bunch of f—– idiots,” White said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous and stupid, and they’re all in jail. That is not a place to go f— around.”

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The head honcho also poured cold water on any immediate UFC move for Usman, pointing out that the undefeated lightweight remains tied to the PFL.

“He’s still under contract [with the PFL]. We’re not talking to him right now anyway,” he added.

If the reports of Usman Nurmagomedov’s early release are accurate, his MMA future could suddenly be back in focus. But with no official confirmation yet from UAE authorities or Nurmagomedov’s representatives, plenty of questions still remain over his release and what comes next for the undefeated lightweight.