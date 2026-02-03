Khabib Reveals Dagestani Fighter on Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria’s Level Already

Within the stacked UFC roster of over 500 fighters, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan have long dominated the division. But now, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has put both fighters on notice, revealing that an undefeated contender from the Dagestan region can challenge these lightweight powerhouses. Over the past few years, fighters from Dagestan have really built the region’s reputation as a breeding ground for elite talent.

It all started decades ago when Khabib Nurmagomedov first made waves in the lightweight division. Then he passed the spotlight to Islam Makhachev, while Umar Nurmagomedov also made his mark in the UFC’s bantamweight division. Fighters from other divisions have made their impact too, but nothing compares to this latest revelation: Khabib confirmed that a standout fighter from another promotion can take on both Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC stars Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan face new challengers

“I have my own opinion about this, but I think it would be inappropriate, as a UFC fighter, to speak about his strengths. If you look at it statistically, I think that over the past year, considering what happened with Usman, how much he has grown and gotten stronger… I work with him one-on-one,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told MMA Team Gorilla Fighting when asked about his cousin’s competitiveness against top talents Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

At present, Usman Nurmagomedov is competing at the peak of his career. The undefeated Dagestani holds the PFL lightweight title, which he captured last October after defeating Paul Hughes in their rematch. Before that loss, Hughes reigned as the Bellator lightweight champion and successfully defended his title three times.

“From their side, I believe Usman has grown a lot. At least at this level. I think Usman is already at this level. A year ago, I would have said we needed to wait, but right now, I believe he is at this level. Time will tell,” Khabib added.

Following the Bellator–PFL merger, Usman elevated his dominance even further. As a result, with an unblemished 20–0 record, the Russian lightweight has positioned himself as one of the most talked-about fighters outside the UFC ecosystem. Unsurprisingly, talk of a UFC move gained serious momentum last year.

Still, the UFC represents a completely different level of competition. History has shown that hype does not always translate inside the Octagon. Fighters such as Patchy Mix and Kai Asakura entered the UFC with massive buzz, only to run into hard reality when matched against elite contenders or champions.

Once again, the promotion proved why it’s the sport’s toughest proving ground. Alongside Khabib, his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is even more confident in Usman.

Father predicts who will truly succeed Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated, the MMA world immediately asked one question: who will be the next Khabib? Fortunately, the Dagestani camp produces no shortage of elite talent. For example, Islam Makhachev made his mark last year by becoming a two-division champion, a feat even Khabib never achieved. Meanwhile, Khabib’s younger cousin, former UFC title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov, who once went undefeated, has already tasted defeat. Likewise, Islam Makhachev also carries one loss on his record.

Before he passed away from COVID-19 complications, Khabib’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, had already identified the fighter who would carry on the legacy. As a result, the answer was clear:

“I have three talented students, including Usman Nurmagomedov. My other students started with wrestling, but he started with boxing. After Khabib, he will continue our team’s success.”” Red Corner MMA recently reported.

What do you think about Khabib’s father’s statement? Do you see Usman running his career undefeated and finishing like his older cousin? Even with delays in UFC competition, can he pull it off? Share your thoughts below.