Jake Paul just threw a $200 million curveball at Khabib Nurmagomedov, and somehow, even that wasn’t enough to get the undefeated legend thinking about a comeback. At a time when ‘The Problem Child’ is trying to turn MVP and the PFL into a serious alternative to the UFC, landing Khabib would be the kind of blockbuster move that could shake up the entire MMA landscape. There was just one problem: Khabib couldn’t care less about the money.

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“When are you coming back? $200 million?” Paul asked Khabib during a recent PFL event in Dubai. “I think, with what we’re doing, this merger with MVP, we’re changing MMA forever, where we give fighters a better place to live.

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“I don’t know where your contract lies with UFC, but I mean if you fought for us, it would monumentally change the sport. Change the sport forever.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, though, wasn’t exactly blown away by the offer. While most fighters would probably need a second to process a $200 million payday, the former UFC champion seemed more confused than tempted.

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“Why [do] I have to come back?” he asked. “I have [fought] a lot of people. Nothing to prove.”

Zuma Nov 12, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Khabib Nurmagomedov The Eagle (red gloves) vs. Michael The Menace Johnson (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA Nov 12 2016 New York New York u s The Eagle Red Gloves vs Michael The Menace Johnson Blue Gloves during UFC 205 AT Madison Square Garden MMA 2016 UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Zuma

Jake Paul wasn’t ready to let it go just yet and kept pushing ‘The Eagle’ on the idea of a comeback. But the Russian finally dropped the line that pretty much ended the entire conversation.

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“There is no opponent, only money. It’s not motivation for me,” he replied.

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The exchange was captured in a backstage clip that Jake Paul later uploaded to YouTube, with the MVP co-founder approaching ‘The Eagle’ alongside business partner Nakisa Bidarian.

‘The Problem Child’ was essentially trying to achieve something even UFC CEO Dana White has previously admitted he could not do: convince Khabib that there was still a reason to return for one more fight. Nurmagomedov, however, has given little indication that he ever intends to reverse his decision.

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The former UFC lightweight champion retired from MMA in 2020 with a perfect 29-0 record, submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. His decision to walk away was heavily influenced by a promise he made to his mother following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The significance of that win has only grown since then. Gaethje eventually returned to the top of the lightweight division and is now the UFC lightweight champion after defeating former champion Ilia Topuria at the White House.

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Instead of making a return to competition, Khabib Nurmagomedov has stayed involved in MMA by coaching and mentoring the next generation of fighters. He has regularly been in the corner for his close friend Islam Makhachev, while also helping guide his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov.

This isn’t the first time Jake Paul has tried to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return

Jake Paul’s $200 million offer was actually just the latest attempt to get Khabib Nurmagomedov interested in fighting outside the UFC. The two had already crossed paths back in August, when ‘The Eagle’ worked the corner for his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL New York: Nurmagomedov vs. Colgan.

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Usman stopped Archie Colgan in the first round to retain his PFL lightweight title, and Khabib’s presence gave ‘The Problem Child’ the perfect opportunity to bring up the growing MVP-PFL partnership backstage.

He asked Nurmagomedov what he thought about the merger, and the former UFC champion was clearly positive about what it could mean for the sport.

“Amazing. I think it’s good. It’s good for MMA,” he said.

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Jake Paul quickly took Khabib’s positive reaction to the merger as another chance to make his pitch. He doubled down on the idea that joining MVP-PFL could give Nurmagomedov a chance to make an even bigger impact on MMA.

“With what we’re doing, this merger with MVP, we’re changing MMA forever, where we give fighters a better place to live,” Paul said. “If you fought for us, it would monumentally change the sport forever.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, didn’t seem particularly interested in the pitch. A few days later, ‘The Eagle’ appeared to make light of the entire interaction on Telegram.

“My face when they start trying to persuade me to come back,” he wrote in his native Russian.

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That reaction makes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest response to Jake Paul’s $200 million offer hardly surprising. He has made it clear time and again that money alone isn’t going to change his mind about the retirement decision he made six years ago.

And Jake Paul isn’t even the first major figure to find that out. Dana White recently revealed that he went all out trying to convince ‘The Eagle’ to return after his retirement, only to get the same answer.

“Khabib’s never coming back. That’s never gonna happen,” White said via Bleacher Report. “Believe me, when he retired, I threw everything at him. I tried to get him to do one more or stay. He didn’t want to.”

With both the UFC and now Jake Paul’s MVP-PFL project failing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov a reason to return, the 29-0 legend seems to have made his position crystal clear. The money doesn’t matter, the opponents don’t matter, and another fight simply isn’t enough to pull him away from retirement.

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For now, ‘The Eagle’ appears far more interested in building the next generation of fighters than adding another chapter to his own legendary career.