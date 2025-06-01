Khabib’s Cousin Reduced to a ‘Sparring Partner’ as Merab Dvalishvili Gives Bold Verdict Before UFC 316

“I’m sure he will continue his winning streak, and I’m confident he’ll fight for the belt again. He’s young, and I believe he’s humbled now,” Merab Dvalishvili said during his appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show in January. While the Georgian became the first fighter to hand Umar Nurmagomedov his first defeat at the UFC 311 co-main event, many believed the Dagestani would remain a serious threat. However, as ‘The Machine’ prepares to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 316, ‘The Machine’ has downplayed the fight with his former opponent.

Umar always carried the aura of someone just a few steps away from a title shot. His six-fight winning streak was proof of that, until Dvalishvili shattered it in front of Umar’s ever-unbeaten cousin and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although the rising Dagestani star earned favor from two judges in the early rounds, Dvalishvili dominated the last three, almost mocking his opponent inside the octagon.

The fight seemed close until the third round, when Merab really picked up the pace. But according to the 135-pound kingpin, it never felt that way. He described his bout with Umar Nurmagomedov as nothing more than a sparring session and not a proper challenge that he expected.

During the UFC 316 promo video, Dvalishvili said, “I know Umar, how good he was, and how dangerous he was, but I was ready for this challenge. My game plan was to outstrike him. But I kept it smart by mixing the takedown attempts. I didn’t feel any Danger; he felt like just another fighter, another sparring partner. As long as I keep doing my best, I know I can win. I showed the world that I could beat Umar, I’m still champion, and I wanna keep this belt.”

That’s definitely a bold and direct shot at his last opponent, but honestly, it’s not all that surprising. Merab and Umar traded shots in a heated verbal war at the pre-fight presser before finally settling things in the octagon. So, it’s pretty clear the animosity between the two camps is still burning, and only a decisive rematch might turn it down.

But for that to even be a possibility, Merab Dvalishvili’s gonna need more than just a win—he needs to make noise against Sean O’Malley in the UFC 316 main event. And with the fight creeping up fast, the trash talk’s already picking up steam. Knockout threats are flying, as tensions are rising.

Sean O’Malley responds to Merab Dvalishvili’s knockout threat

Honestly, UFC 316 was missing a bit of heat. It just wasn’t getting the same buzz as the last fight. Most of the build-up was all respect from the O’Malley camp—Tim Welch even went as far as calling Merab the greatest bantamweight ever, while still blaming those crazy Sphere lights for Sean’s last loss. But now that things are picking up, it feels like some real fire is finally catching.

Merab Dvalishvili took a dig at his scheduled opponent’s nature of chasing the knockout every time in their fight at the UFC 316 countdown video. ‘The Machine’ said, “He’s always looking for a finish. He wants to knock you out. I’m just gonna strike and knock him out.” Well, Sean O’Malley didn’t let the reigning champ’s comments slide as he refired, “If that’s his game plan, that would be stupid.”

Wrestling’s definitely been Merab’s go-to over the years, but he’s been mixing things up better lately, his striking’s looked sharp, and he showed that well in his last fight against ‘Suga’. But if Dvalishvili gets a little too comfortable on his feet, like he did for a moment at UFC 298 when Henry Cejudo cracked him, it could be trouble. Especially against a sniper like O’Malley, who doesn’t miss much when he finds his range.

That being said, with the rivalries heating up between Merab, Sean, and Umar, and Petr Yan still lingering in the mix, the bantamweight division is getting really interesting. Once the dust settles after UFC 316, who do you think deserves the next title shot? Drop your thoughts in the comments below—we wanna hear what you think.