Khabib’s Cousin’s UFC Future in Jeopardy as Dana White’s Rivals Face Losses

The UFC is really on another level, or at least, that’s what some of the recent fights have shown us. There are many fighters, especially in promotions like Bellator and the PFL, which offer an alternative platform for MMA fighters who could not get into the UFC. Even some UFC fighters have siblings, relatives, and teammates competing in Dana White’s rival organization, which includes 29-0 legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Hardcore fans of the sport have followed many fighters who’ve done well in other promotions and have expressed their wish to see them fight under the UFC banner. Khabib’s cousin Usman Nurmagomedov, who’s undefeated, is also one of those fighters. However, some fans have raised concerns about the capability of the fighters in promotions to make an impact in the UFC. Recent ex-Bellator/PFL signings like Patricio Pitbull and, most recently, Patchy Mix have been unsuccessful in their debut fights, as both suffered decision losses.

And it’s not like they don’t have a good record; they boast impressive ones. But that has not translated into success inside the Octagon. MMA enthusiast Elonov, who is quite popular among fight fans, raised concerns about the credibility of Khabib’s cousin, who’s undefeated with a 19-0 record, and highly touted Northern Irish native Paul Hughes regarding their potential to make it to the UFC. “I’m not sure if Paul Hughes or Usman Nurmagomedov would make it far in the UFC anymore,” the MMA enthusiast wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Besides losing the credibility of being home to a roster of credible fighters, the PFL, even after acquiring Bellator, is facing other issues as well. Not too long ago, Dana White claimed that his rivals were “running out of money,” which has led to many canceled shows and fighters having difficulties in getting fights to materialize. “They’re canceling a lot of shows, I know that a lot of guys that are supposed to fight aren’t fighting, and I mean, you guys know what the f— is going on… Things aren’t looking good, and you’re going to have people that want to jump ship,” the UFC CEO said last December.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, unlike its sister promotion, WWE, which has AEW as somewhat of a rival, the UFC is basically running out of any significant competition in the MMA industry, although they are different industries. And what’s worse is that those fighters fighting in the PFL are also losing credibility due to their association with the organization. While the rivals try to get their promotion together, Dana White has plans to take the UFC around the world.

Dana White’s big UFC ambition amid rival promotion’s woes

The UFC used to go around the world back in the day, but the establishment of the Apex in Las Vegas, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has slowed down Dana White’s promotion, in terms of traveling, over the years. Nevertheless, there is a fair share of movement as the UFC has held Fight Night and PPV events in international locations. As other brands slowly fall into oblivion, the UFC continues to grow, and the UFC CEO has a dream that he’ll take the UFC all around the world until he takes his last breath.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I like going to new places and exposing the live event to people – we had a bunch of people tonight (at UFC 316) who had never been to a live event before,” Dana White stated during the UFC 316 post-fight presser. “Anytime I can get that experience to bring people in that have never been, I love it. It’s literally my goal over the next however many years, till I drop dead.”

Well, Dana White and Co. are already making a move as they’re set to make their debut in the Asian nation of Azerbaijan as UFC comes to Baku for a Fight Night on June 22nd. Moreover, the fight card is also an impressive one. With such a rapid conquest of the MMA industry, do you think there will be any promotion that could give the UFC a run for its money? Let us know in the comments below.