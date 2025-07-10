Khabib’s Manager Reveals Dana White’s Stern Warning to His Team 7 Years After “Ugly” Conor McGregor UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are not just known for competing in the biggest UFC fight of all time, but also for causing chaos at the end of it. The duo and their teams brawled after ‘The Eagle’s win over ‘The Notorious’, which wasn’t expected by the masses, unlike Team Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz. The renowned MMA manager also admitted that Dana White shared some important words with him while the whole fiasco was going down.

Calling the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov a heated one would be a huge understatement. They had been in altercations prior to their UFC 229 brawl, and things were so hot between McGregor and Nurmagomedov that Ali Abdelaziz predicted something would go down at the PPV. And it did, and guess what? The Dagestan native’s manager was prepared as he chose not to attend the event in his usual getup.

“[For] every title fight, I always wear a suit. For this fight, I wear a white tee and pants, and a sneaker because I knew something was going on and I stayed in there,” Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager said on Pound 4 Pound podcast. “It was just very ugly, and I know something will happen, and I was just ready [for anything].” But that wasn’t it!

There were a lot of words thrown around, hurled at Ali Abdelaziz from Conor McGregor’s camp, but he took a little more disliking to what Dillon Danis had to say. And while Khabib’s manager did get to confront the former Bellator fighter, Dana White approached him mid-brawl, advising him not to get involved and warning him about the repercussions to Abdelaziz and his fighters. Calling the UFC CEO his “brother,” the manager joined hands with the head honcho to get the situation in order at UFC 229.

“I ran, Dana grabbed me… and listen, he’s my big brother, man. I respect [him]… he’s like, ‘Listen, if you do anything, they will suspend you and they’re gonna suspend every fighter. Help me calm this thing down,'” Khabib’s manager added. “I just really wanted to get to one guy, and I ended up getting to him [Dillon Danis] a little bit later.”



Well, the brawl became such a headache for Dana White that night that he could not present the title to Khabib Nurmagomedov that night. ‘The Eagle’ received the backstage, but immediately in his next presser, he didn’t seem too proud of his actions at UFC 229.

Khabib Nurmagomedov apologized for jumping over the cage

Khabib Nurmagomedov had to endure a lot of verbal spats from Conor McGregor during the buildup of their rivalry. ‘The Notorious’ got a little too personal for the Hall of Famer’s liking, but jumping over the cage appeared unprofessional to the fight community. Despite claiming that people should understand how McGregor attacked him with his words, Nurmagomedov apologized not only to the fans but to the authorities that govern the sport of MMA.

“I want to say sorry to the athletic commission. Sorry to Vegas. I know this is not my best side. This is not my best side. I am a human being,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov at the post-UFC 229 presser. “I do not understand how people can talk about ‘I jumped from the cage.’ He talked about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father, he come to Brooklyn and he broke bus, he almost killed a couple people. Worry about this.’

Well, such brawls have become very rare in the UFC, and Dana White is likely never going to let this happen again. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor still aren’t on good terms, even after almost seven years. What do you have to say about the brawl? Was that the most memorable moment of the biggest UFC fight in history? Drop your comments below.