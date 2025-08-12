Khabib’s Scathing Allegations on UFC Proven as Alexander Volkanovski Drops Crucial Fight Update

After back-to-back events at the Apex in Las Vegas filled with exciting fight nights, the UFC shifts gears and returns to pay-per-view with UFC 319. This time, the action moves to Chicago, Illinois, where Dana White & Co. will return after six years on August 16th. Fans from the city will gather at the United Center to witness what promises to be the fight of the year—definitely worth the hype.

The headline event pits reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis against Khamzat Chimaev in a high-stakes battle that fans are eagerly awaiting for its unpredictability. Meanwhile, the co-main event between Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico attracts just as much attention, as this bout could decide the future of the featherweight division. Both top-ranked MMA stars will have the winner challenge for the title.

Dricus du Plessis is stepping into the ring for his second middleweight title defense this year; he’s riding high on impressive victories and has embraced a relentless striking approach that has proven effective against elite competition. Khamzat Chimaev steps into the ring as an unstoppable juggernaut, known for his overpowering grappling and swift knockouts; his journey to a championship opportunity has been marked by notable victories and, most recently, a triumphant comeback that swayed the powers that be to grant him a shot at the title. Many enthusiasts are already calling it a possible “Fight of the Year” contender if it makes it beyond the first round.

Dana White & Co. pass over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s undefeated fighter for a new contender

Originally, the plan had undefeated rising prospect Movsar Evloev face Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. However, an injury forced Evloev to withdraw, and now Lerone Murphy will step in to fight Pico at UFC 319. Movsar Evloev initially appeared as the perfect contender to challenge reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, who earlier this year made history by winning the belt at age 36, breaking all odds.

When asked about Evloev, the promotion wanted him to pass one more test against Aaron Pico before moving on. But destiny had other plans. The winner of Aaron Pico vs. Lerone Murphy will probably face Alexander Volkanovski next. In his latest YouTube clip, ‘The Great’ made it clear.

“The chances of me fighting the winner could be it,” Volkanovski confirmed. “Dana White said when Movsar Evloev was fighting Pico, most likely the winner was who I’d face. That’s what he said. So, uh, now Lerone Murphy, you’ve got guys like Yriguez, Lerone Murphy—these are all guys that are right there. Murphy’s on like a seven-night win streak or something, so his name—he’s almost in a position where he deserves it anyway. A win again, surely, surely he gets it right. I think it’s well deserved.”

However, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov recently criticized Dana White & Co.’s latest decisions. He expressed concerns that the UFC shows bias against Russian fighters such as Magomed Ankalaev, Movsar Evloev, and Muhammad Mokaev. ‘The Eagle’ pointed to their dominant wrestling style and the language barrier—as many are non-English speakers—as reasons why the promotion hesitates to fully support them.

He accused the UFC of deliberately preventing Russians from capturing belts, a claim that gains weight when you review the careers of these athletes. For example, the UFC cut Muhammad Mokaev from its roster, delayed giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot despite his undefeated streak, and now seems unlikely to grant Movsar Evloev, who currently rides a nine-fight win streak and holds the number one ranking in his division.

Team Khabib brings Dana White & Co.’s sports reality to light

In its early years, the UFC struggled to establish itself, battling criticism throughout the 2000s as it sought fame and financial success. Dana White & Co. took the organization under their wing and transformed it into the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion. This rise wasn’t driven solely by the fighters’ skills but also by the drama and storytelling that the UFC expertly brings to its audience.

Take the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov as an example. While the feud may have had genuine elements behind the scenes, the UFC capitalized on it heavily, using the rivalry to boost its popularity across the sports world. Dana White & Co. consistently provide their star fighters with opportunities that others may not receive. Some critics call this favoritism.

Even though Khabib Nurmagomedov has openly criticized how Dana White treats Russian fighters, he has already voiced his concerns. However, Team Khabib coach Javier Mendez understands the business side. In a candid interview, Mendez defended Dana White and the UFC’s approach, saying:

“Well of course he’s cutting the line, but hey, if the fans – that’s what they wanna see, what the UFC wants to see… He is cutting in line, but it’s not a true sport. [UFC] is not a true sport it’s entertainment first so if more eyeballs are gonna pay attention to Topuria then obviously that’s what the UFC is gonna want. So from a realistic real true sport yeah he’s cutting the line, but from an entertainment [perspective he isn’t.]”

What’s your take on Team Khabib’s coach’s comments? Do you see it as a defense of Dana White and the UFC, or do you think it’s necessary for the promotion to prioritize entertainment in order to survive in a tough sports market, where many others have failed or fallen into debt? Share your thoughts below.