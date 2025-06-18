Khalil Rountree Issues 3-Word Warning to Jamahal Hill, Eyes Title Shot After Potential UFC Baku Win

Khalil Rountree Jr. is locked in. As he prepares for his high-stakes battle against Jamahal Hill at UFC on ABC 8 in Baku, he radiates the vibe of a man who isn’t just there to fight but to claim what he believes is already his. In a recent interview, Dave Schmulenson refused to engage in any hypothetical scenarios or technical predictions. Instead, he allowed his confidence to speak for itself.

This fight has been building for more than a year. The fight was originally set for UFC 303 but was put back due to Rountree’s tainted supplement, only to be postponed again by Hill’s leg injury. Both fighters are currently coming off losses to Alex Pereira and are desperate to turn things around.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is on a two-fight losing streak and needs a win to be relevant. Meanwhile, Rountree sees this fight as a direct path to the crown. Throughout the interview, Schmulenson continued to press ‘The War Horse’ for a more thorough response.

Would he look for a knockout? Would he attempt a takedown? However, Khalil Rountree didn’t budge. His replies were not elusive; they were purposeful. He was not interested in preparing a sales pitch for the fans. He just stated that Jamahal Hill would not endure long once the cage door closed.

And how did he say that? By answering each question with a simple 3-word warning, “However I want.” When asked what would happen next if he won, Rountree didn’t hesitate: title shot. No detours, tune-up fights, or lines to wait in. “I don’t think I need one more, so yeah, a title shot for sure,” he said.

Given the current nature of the division, he may be right. Magomed Ankalaev currently holds the belt; however, his technique has often been criticized for being too calculated. A meeting with someone as fiery and emotional as ‘The War Horse’ would be a welcome contrast—perhaps even the shake-up the division requires.

So, for now, all signs point to June 21 being a defining night in Rountree’s career. And while he is confident in his skills, there is another man who also believes ‘The War Horse’ can win this fight. But who is it? Well, it’s none other than Alex Pereira.

‘Poatan’ predicts a win for Khalil Rountree at UFC Baku

Alex Pereira’s support is more than simply words of encouragement; it is based on experience. He’s shared the Octagon with Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree, and if anyone knows their physicality under pressure, it’s ‘Poatan.’ Hill’s fight at UFC 300 concluded in a clean knockout, but Rountree held on for over four rounds in what many called a war of attrition. It wasn’t just about who lost, but how they lost.

And ‘Poatan’ recognized something in Rountree that Hill did not have. In a video shared to the UFC’s social media, Pereira laid it out with his usual stoic clarity. “They’re both dangerous,” he said, “but I think by my fight against Khalil, I see him having some advantage against Jamahal.” That statement alone raised eyebrows, particularly given Pereira’s no-nonsense reputation.

It wasn’t about the hoopla; it was about intuition from a champion who understands range, power, and poise better than most. If he sees Rountree as the one with the edge, it hints at what Hill is getting himself into. And the striking advantage Pereira hints at? It’s been a hot topic for months.

While ‘Sweet Dreams’ is unquestionably formidable, Rountree’s ingenuity and timing confuse opponents. He’s more than just explosive; he’s patient, calculated, and ever-changing. So, it looks like it will be ‘The War Horse’ who wins at UFC Baku. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments.