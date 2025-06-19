Khalil Rountree Jr. Risks Becoming a Meme With Bold Prediction for Jamahal Hill Clash at UFC Baku

The fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 307 left Khalil Rountree Jr. with a severely injured nose. Talking to Kevin Iole, ‘The War Horse’ said, “I don’t know what punch, but I know that last uppercut before the body shots definitely landed on my nose, but I already had felt some pain in my head.” He later found out that there was a slight fracture and a deviated nasal septum. And to treat that, Rountree had to undergo surgery. Needless to say, it was a highly unpleasant experience for the #7 light heavyweight contender. And there was no way he was going to relive that.

‘The War Horse’ is set to battle Jamahall Hill at UFC Baku this weekend. It’s a fight between two of Alex Pereira’s previous opponents, both of whom lost via KO/TKO. And both of them were pretty bloodied in their last bouts. So, what are the chances the same would happen on 21 June 2025?

During the UFC Baku Media Day, a reporter asked the same to ‘War Horse’. But his response beamed with confidence against ‘Sweet Dreams’. The 35-year-old light heavyweight contender promised, “I will not have any blood on my face in this fight. I cannot say the same about my opponent. But you can expect that however you see my face right now, it’s gonna be exactly the same on Saturday night after the fight. So, no blood from me. That’s my promise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FULL SEND MMA (@fullsend_mma)

These quotes became viral on the internet after Full Send MMA shared the footage on Instagram. And as expected, the fighting community went over to the comments section to reveal their thoughts. Let’s see what the fans had to say about Rountree’s crazy promise.

Is Khalil Rountree Jr. at risk of getting trolled after the UFC Baku Jamahal Hill fight?

Many fans believed that Khalil Rountree Jr.’s promise was absolutely worthy of becoming meme material. Unless the light heavyweight star comes through on his promise, he might find himself in the latest edition of a ‘trash talk gone wrong’ compilation. One fan claimed, “This potentially could be a horrible clip lol.” Another fan came up with a probable title and wrote, “Lol right. When Trash Talk Goes Wrong 😂.” One fan commented, “literally I’m already watching the clips 🤣.” One more fan added, “Incoming aged like milk comments💀.”

Meanwhile, some of the fans reflected on UFC 307 when the man with the hands of stone forced ‘The War Horse’ out of the bout in the 4th round. And they seemed to believe that Rountree Jr. was yet to heal from the damage that had even had Joe Rogan stunned. One fan commented, “His face still hasn’t healed from the beating from poatan.” Another fan praised Magomed Ankalaev for beating someone who bloodied Rountree. The fan wrote, “His face is still f—– from pereira damn how did magomed do it.”

Nevertheless, a few of the fans reflected on the effect Rountree Jr’s words likely had on ‘Sweet Dreams’. A comment read, “This was enough to rage bait hill😂.” But some of the fans believed that the #7 LHW star was going to win his upcoming bout. The fan claimed, “He’s gonna murder Hill😂😂😂.” But the risk was big enough to potentially worry Rountree Jr. What do you think of the 35-year-old’s wild claims? Will he actually manage to come out of the bout in Baku without any damage to his face?